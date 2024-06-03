Homebuilder’s community near Bedford reaches completion

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following an increase in demand, David Wilson Homes has now sold out at its Marston Fields development.

The homebuilder had welcomed a range of house hunters at the Torry Orchard development and the remaining properties on the final phase were soon snapped up.

Having offered a selection of three, four and five bedroom properties, the community proved to be immensely popular with first time buyers, second steppers and growing families alike.

Marston Fields brought homebuyers closer to the stunning Bedfordshire countryside on the outskirts of the vibrant village of Marston Moretaine. With a range of parks, rivers and dedicated country walks right on the doorstep, the development provides rural living with fantastic amenities nearby.

DWSM - A street scene at a typical David Wilson Homes development

Since launching its development, David Wilson Homes has well-integrated itself into the local community through many endeavours, including donations to local care homes, schools and nurseries.

Jason Hearn, sales director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “Since its inception, our community at Marston Fields has been a sought-after place to call home and it’s not surprising the properties have now completely sold out.

“The variety of properties at the development attracted a range of buyers, all of whom had different lifestyles and priorities, but there was something here to suit everyone.

“We can now celebrate the success of our time at the development and we’re looking forward to helping our last few buyers settle into their new homes.”

David Wilson Homes is building nearby at its Eagles’ Rest development for those who missed out on the chance to cement their place at Marston Fields, which currently has a range of four and five bedroom properties available.