Homebuilder highlights part exchange at Bedfordshire development
With a range of two, three and four bedroom homes available, Great Denham Park is perfectly suited to a range of buyers including second steppers and growing families.
Those looking to make a move can take advantage of David Wilson Homes’ Part Exchange scheme. This sees the developer become the guaranteed buyer for a customer’s existing property, eliminating any estate agent fees and avoiding the hassle of being in a property chain.
Jason Hearn, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “As a leading developer, we strive to provide the best possible customer service for buyers to ensure they get the most out of the moving process.
“Our Part Exchange scheme is the perfect helping hand for anyone with busy lifestyles, allowing buyers to stay in their existing property and move into their brand-new David Wilson home as soon as it’s ready.
“With great amenities, green, open spaces and excellent commuter links nearby, Great Denham Park is the ideal place for growing families to settle down and discover their forever home.”
David Wilson Homes at Great Denham Park is situated on the rural edge of Bedford, and offers residents both town and country living, with picturesque surroundings and excellent commuter links.
The development’s position means it is just over three miles away from Bedford Train Station, where residents can reach London St Pancras in less than an hour.
Since Great Denham’s conception, David Wilson Homes has contributed nearly £40 million to the local area, which includes funding towards shops, pubs, a hotel, a retirement home, sports pitches, a pavilion building and a community hall.