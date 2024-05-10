Home builder donates £1k to help young people in Bedford
Home builder Mulberry Homes has made a £1,000 donation to Bedford Giving to help create a brighter future for young people in Bedford borough.
The new movement Bedford Giving is based near the homebuilder’s Ravensden Park development in Bedford, made up of passionate businesses, charities and other partners, who have all come together to create opportunities for young people in the borough through a range of transformational projects.
So far these include grant giving, a volunteer career mentoring programme and work experience opportunities, with more interesting projects to come this year, following research carried out into gaps in support of young people’s mental health and what free activities are available in the borough.
Mulberry Homes’ £1,000 donation will help the movement continue to support its valuable work and help raise the life outcomes for Bedford’s children and young people. The contribution comes as part of The Mulberry Community Chest, in which the developer provides monthly donations to organisations and charities local to its developments.
Bedford Giving Director Paul (PK) Kellett said: “On behalf of Bedford Giving, thank you so much to Mulberry Homes for their kind donation. This will help us support Bedford’s young people.
“We rely on the generosity of philanthropic businesses and organisations to help us achieve all that we set out to accomplish. Donations such as this one from Mulberry Homes allows us to step into areas within our community and help provide resources for change.”
Kerry Jones, Sales and Marketing Director at Mulberry Homes, said: “We are delighted to have made this contribution to Bedford Giving, to help them continue to nurture Bedford’s children and young adults.”
For further information and to get involved in Bedford Giving visit www.bedfordgiving.org.uk