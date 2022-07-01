Here's the most expensive, busiest and trendiest parts of Bedford to buy a house

New figures have revealed the most expensive and cheapest areas of Bedford to buy a home – as well as the trendy areas currently enjoying a sales boom.

Data from Office for National Statistics for last year showed the highest median house price in 2021 was £475,000 and the lowest was £211,000 in the borough.

The median – the middle number in a series – is used to ensure the figures are not skewed by extreme highs or lows.

Meanwhile, the number of homes sold in Bedford rose from 2,424 in 2020 to 2,704 last year.

So, how do the areas of Bedford stack up?

(Images based on OS grid references)

1. Riseley According to the Office for National Statistics, out of the 27 council wards in Bedford, Riseley was the most expensive place to buy a house last year, with a median house price of £475,000 Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Wyboston This was the second most expensive area, with a median house price of £460,000 Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Bromham and Biddenham The third most expensive area was Bromham and Biddenham, with a median house price of £415,000 Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Cauldwell On the other end, the cheapest part of Bedford to buy property was Cauldwell, with a median house price of £211,000 Photo: Google Photo Sales