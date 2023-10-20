Here’s how you can double your 5% house deposit in Bedford this month

A Bedford housebuilder is offering homebuyers the chance to double their five per-cent house deposit this month.

Redrow South Midlands, which is currently building new homes at Leestone Park, on Heath Road, is hosting an exclusive, free Deposit Match event, from 10.30am-5.00pm, on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 October, for potential homebuyers looking to buy Bedford.

Those in the market for a new home and looking to move up the property ladder are encouraged to pop in to Leestone Park and find out how Redrow can make the moving process easier by matching homebuyers’ five-percent deposits.

Alongside this exclusive weekend opportunity, homebuyers can also experience what life would be like at Leestone Park by looking around the development’s impressive home, the two-bedroom, The Buxton.

Redrow South Midlands is inviting the local community to FREE Deposit Match event

Part of Redrow’s award-winning Heritage Collection, and available from £325,000, The Buxton is the ideal two-bedroom home for those looking to get on the property ladder.

Downstairs, the home boasts an open-plan kitchen and dining area complete with French doors opening into the garden, creating a sense of space, which flows into a cosy lounge at the front of the home. Making the most of the space available, there’s also a downstairs cloakroom.

Upstairs, the main bedroom features a luxury ensuite, and the second double bedroom offers flexible space, ideal for guests, or it could be transformed into a home office or gym.

Andrew Newman, Head of Sales for Redrow South Midlands, said: “We’re delighted to be helping potential homebuyers in Bedford purchase their dream home with our 5% deposit match scheme.

“At this time of year, with people wanting to have cosy nights on the sofa with a glass of wine, by contributing to deposits, those moving into their new home before Christmas can focus on what’s important – settling into their new home and spending more on family!”

“We want to make it as easy as possible for people in Bedford to buy their dream home this winter and are delighted to offer expert advice at our event to show potential buyers how to make the most of their deposit. We encourage anyone currently looking to move into a new home to come along to our event to find out more.”

Those attending the event will be able to visit the four-bedroom show home, The Henley, available from £700,000.

Offering serious kerb, this home boasts a double garage at the front of the property and features an expansive open-plan kitchen and dining area, ideal for socialising. There’s also a large, separate lounge, which forms the ideal space to relax and unwind. A utility and cloakroom also offer the advantage of keeping muddy shoes and wet coats out of the way – perfect for outdoor enthusiasts. Finally, the first floor boasts four large double bedrooms, with two also benefitting from generous en-suite bathrooms.

Leestone Park offers the ideal balance of rural living with great connections to surrounding towns. With starting prices from £543,000, the development features two-bedroom, three and four-bedroom homes. The centre of Leighton Buzzard is just a mile and a half away from the development, and the handy train station means you can travel to Milton Keynes in less than fifteen minutes. In due course, there are also plans for a community centre to be built on the development, as well as an orchard and plenty of open spaces – making the location perfect for families.