Here's Bedford's most expensive streets over last five years

Data has revealed the most expensive streets in and around Bedford

Where are the most expensive streets in Bedford?

Well, you're about to find out.

You may remember a few weeks ago, we featured Bedford's most expensive streets - so, why not feature the other end of the scale?

The average price here is £1,058,333 with three sales in the last five years

This handy new tool by home sales company Property Solvers has done all the hard work, tracking average sold price data from HM Land Registry since early 2016.

To keep the data less skewed, the company has only ranked the streets that had over three sales in that time.

Let's have a nosey ....

The average property sold for £1,056,666 with three sales since early 2016

The average price here is £966,000 with five sales in the last five years

The average property sold for £938,333 with three sales since early 2016

The average property price here is £927,833 with three sales in the last five years

The average property here sold for £927,272 with 11 sales since early 2016

The average price here is £926,666 with three sales in the last five years

The average property here sold for £893,333 with three sales since early 2016

The average price here is £880,000 with four sales in the last five years