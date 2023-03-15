Have your say on plans for nearly 60 new homes in Bedford

30% of them will be affordable

A housebuilder wants to hear your views on plans for 57 new homes – 30% of which will be affordable.

Cala Homes (North Home Counties) is inviting people to comment on the design of the development – on land off Bromham Road, in Biddenham – when the public consultation opens tomorrow (Thursday).

An artist's impression of the development at Biddenham

Every new home on the site will have electric vehicle charging points and air source heat pumps to help residents reduce their carbon emissions.

There will also be a range of biodiversity features, such as bird boxes, bat boxes and swift bricks.

One the site itself, Cala will add a pedestrian crossing and bus stop improvements, new open spaces, children’s play space, and new trees.

The public consultation run from tomorrow (Thursday) to Thursday, March 30 – and there will be an in-person event as well as a dedicated website – which you can access here

The in-person exhibition will run from 3.30pm to 7.30pm on tomorrow at Biddenham Village Hall.

For people unable to attend the consultation event – or without access to the website – copies of the exhibition materials can also be posted out on request. Contact the project team via freephone on 0800 298 7040 or email at [email protected]

Once the feedback it analysed, Cala will finalise its design proposals, before submitting a detailed Reserved Matters planning application to Bedford Borough Council.

Neil Farnsworth, head of planning at Cala (North Home Counties), said: “We’re delighted to share our vision for delivering much-needed, high-quality new homes for people in Biddenham.

“We’re committed to engaging with the local people to hear their views on our proposals for this site. The feedback people give will help us ensure this is a high-quality neighbourhood which delivers value for the local area.”

The site was allocated for new homes in the council’s Local Plan 2030 and is currently included in the emerging Local Plan 2040. The council gave a resolution to grant Outline Planning Permission on the site in 2020.