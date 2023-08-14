… and the garden is MASSIVE

Who remembers the Three Horseshoes in Swineshead?

No-one probably as it did close a fair few years ago but you can definitely tell it was a former pub.

Files list it closing sometime between 1940 and 1976 (helpful) – but be that as it may, it could be yours as it’s just come on the market.

The Grade II listed former smithy is indeed a beauty. Think oak timbers, original doors, quarry-tiled floors and distinctive William Morris wallpaper.

There’s two separate staircases, four bedrooms (one with an en suite) and the most impressive of gardens. Truly immense.

The Three Horseshoes in on the market with Artistry Property Agents for offers over £800,000 – you can view the listing here

Enough stalling, let’s get to the mane event (geddit?) …

1 . Sitting room This gorgeous room measures 15ft 11in by 11ft 11in

2 . Dining room The other side of the hallway is this room. Measuring 13ft 11in by 15ft 10in, a door leads to the family room as well as the study and stairs lead to the first floor

3 . Kitchen/breakfast room At the end of the hallway is this lovely kitchen/breakfast room. Measuring 14ft 5in by 16ft 10in, it features a highly efficient electric AGA

4 . Master bedroom Featuring distinctive William Morris wallpaper, this bedroom also boasts a wardrobe in the eaves as well as an en suite