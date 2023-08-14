Gorgeous village pub conversion north of Bedford goes on the market
Who remembers the Three Horseshoes in Swineshead?
No-one probably as it did close a fair few years ago but you can definitely tell it was a former pub.
Files list it closing sometime between 1940 and 1976 (helpful) – but be that as it may, it could be yours as it’s just come on the market.
The Grade II listed former smithy is indeed a beauty. Think oak timbers, original doors, quarry-tiled floors and distinctive William Morris wallpaper.
There’s two separate staircases, four bedrooms (one with an en suite) and the most impressive of gardens. Truly immense.
The Three Horseshoes in on the market with Artistry Property Agents for offers over £800,000 – you can view the listing here
Enough stalling, let’s get to the mane event (geddit?) …