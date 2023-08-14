News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
This 4-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Artistry Property Agents)This 4-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Artistry Property Agents)
This 4-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Artistry Property Agents)

Gorgeous village pub conversion north of Bedford goes on the market

… and the garden is MASSIVE
By Clare Turner
Published 14th Aug 2023, 17:20 BST

Who remembers the Three Horseshoes in Swineshead?

No-one probably as it did close a fair few years ago but you can definitely tell it was a former pub.

Files list it closing sometime between 1940 and 1976 (helpful) – but be that as it may, it could be yours as it’s just come on the market.

The Grade II listed former smithy is indeed a beauty. Think oak timbers, original doors, quarry-tiled floors and distinctive William Morris wallpaper.

There’s two separate staircases, four bedrooms (one with an en suite) and the most impressive of gardens. Truly immense.

The Three Horseshoes in on the market with Artistry Property Agents for offers over £800,000 – you can view the listing here

Enough stalling, let’s get to the mane event (geddit?) …

This gorgeous room measures 15ft 11in by 11ft 11in

1. Sitting room

This gorgeous room measures 15ft 11in by 11ft 11in Photo: Artistry Property Agents

Photo Sales
The other side of the hallway is this room. Measuring 13ft 11in by 15ft 10in, a door leads to the family room as well as the study and stairs lead to the first floor

2. Dining room

The other side of the hallway is this room. Measuring 13ft 11in by 15ft 10in, a door leads to the family room as well as the study and stairs lead to the first floor Photo: Artistry Property Agents

Photo Sales
At the end of the hallway is this lovely kitchen/breakfast room. Measuring 14ft 5in by 16ft 10in, it features a highly efficient electric AGA

3. Kitchen/breakfast room

At the end of the hallway is this lovely kitchen/breakfast room. Measuring 14ft 5in by 16ft 10in, it features a highly efficient electric AGA Photo: Artistry Property Agents

Photo Sales
Featuring distinctive William Morris wallpaper, this bedroom also boasts a wardrobe in the eaves as well as an en suite

4. Master bedroom

Featuring distinctive William Morris wallpaper, this bedroom also boasts a wardrobe in the eaves as well as an en suite Photo: Artistry Property Agents

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:BedfordGrade II