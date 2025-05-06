Gorgeous Victorian school conversion just north of Bedford goes on the market

Only joking (I was quite the swot), but this property really is a beaut.
Aptly called the Old School House, this three-bed property is even in School Lane (now it’s just showing off), and oozes character and style.
It’s on the market with Artistry Property Agents for £585,000 – you can view the full listing here
Located to the north of Bedford in Podington, the interior really adds up (geddit?). There are two bedrooms on the ground floor, a mega kitchen and sitting room.
But what really takes it to the top of the class is the main suite. A gorgeous room, with a yummy wet room and a freestanding copper bath which sits beneath the original porthole window. Stunning.
