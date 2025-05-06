This 3-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Artistry Property Agents)This 3-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Artistry Property Agents)
This 3-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Artistry Property Agents)

Gorgeous Victorian school conversion just north of Bedford goes on the market

By Clare Turner
Published 6th May 2025, 17:20 BST
If school had been this enticing, maybe I’d have paid more attention.

Only joking (I was quite the swot), but this property really is a beaut.

Aptly called the Old School House, this three-bed property is even in School Lane (now it’s just showing off), and oozes character and style.

It’s on the market with Artistry Property Agents for £585,000 – you can view the full listing here

Located to the north of Bedford in Podington, the interior really adds up (geddit?). There are two bedrooms on the ground floor, a mega kitchen and sitting room.

But what really takes it to the top of the class is the main suite. A gorgeous room, with a yummy wet room and a freestanding copper bath which sits beneath the original porthole window. Stunning.

1. Entrance hall

Step through beautiful, original, arched doors into a porch where you can kick off your muddy boots, then a further glazed, arched door into the entrance hall Photo: Artistry Property Agents

2. Kitchen

There's so much space... and light, with doors on to the courtyard Photo: Artistry Property Agents

3. Kitchen

The kitchen boasts superb, solid oak furniture, complete with dovetailed, deep drawers, housing a double Belfast sink and range cooker Photo: Artistry Property Agents

4. Sitting room

This lovely room features wonderful windows at each end and reclaimed marble framing the fireplace Photo: Artistry Property Agents

News you can trust since 1845
