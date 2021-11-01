This amazing 6-bed townhouse is in Lansdowne Road, Bedford.

It is on the market listed here on Zoopla with Wilson Peacock at £850,000

The property is approximately 4000 sq ft and is presented in immaculate condition, split over five floors.

The basement houses the sprinkler system as well as large storage space.

On the ground floor there is a bay fronted lounge with feature fireplace, dining room - also with feature fireplace, utility room, W/C as well as refitted kitchen/diner with double doors leading to the rear garden.

The first floor offers four double bedrooms two with en suites and a further family bathroom.

The second floor is currently being used as a sizeable master suite comprising a large bedroom, dressing room, large bathroom with free-standing bath, dual wash basins and separate shower cubicle, along with a further room that could be used as an office or nursery.

The final bedroom is located on the third floor and is currently being used as an office.

Outside offers off road parking for three cars to the front and enclosed rear garden with hot tub.

