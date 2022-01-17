Get inspired with this Grade II listed home's impressive interiors in Kempston

Ooooh, this is a little bit tasty.

This Grade II listed house is in Kempston - yes, Kempston - and the interiors are to die for.

This beautiful part Georgian part Tudor home in the High Street is full of character and features high ceilings, large sash windows, exposed beams and feature fireplaces.

On the ground floor there's an impressive dual aspect sitting room with exposed floorboards as well as a bespoke country-style kitchen, a dining room and utility.

On the first floor, there's three bedrooms, two of which are large doubles with the master including an impressive vaulted ceiling.

And there's a further bedroom on the second floor.

Outside there is a courtyard garden to the rear of the property which includes gated rear access.

1. The generous and welcoming entrance hall

2. The impressive dual aspect sitting room boasts exposed floorboards and open fireplace. Look at those colours

3. The dining room boasts a two-sided multi-fuel burner which connects the kitchen and dining room

4. The bespoke country-style kitchen offers space for a table and features a two-sided multi-fuel burner which connects the kitchen and dining room