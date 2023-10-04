Frogmore family view home unveiled by housebuilder Dandara

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This weekend, Biddenham homebuyers will be treated to an exclusive look at housebuilder Dandara’s new view home at Saxon Park, Biddenham.

The Frogmore, a stylish three-bedroom detached home situated in Biddenham village, will be opening its doors to potential buyers this weekend, the 7th and 8th of October from 10am-5pm.

Viewers will be able to visit the charming family home and experience its spacious modern living areas and contemporary fixtures. The downstairs features an open-plan kitchen dining space, with French doors opening out to the turfed private garden to the rear of the property. A generous living room to the front of the home provides a cosy space to unwind in the evening, and plenty of storage space such as a separate utility room, cloakroom and a cupboard under the stairs means there’s a spot for everything to be tidied away after a busy day.

Living room in The Frogmore at Saxon Park

Venturing upstairs, there is a further storage provision, along with three double bedrooms, all with fitted wardrobes. The master bedroom has its own en-suite shower room, and occupants can also make use of the well-proportioned main family bathroom.

The Frogmore also benefits from a single garage with one driveway parking space to the front of the property.

Rachel Lindop, Head of Sales at Dandara Northern Home Counties said: “Saxon Park has proved extremely popular with families and the view home launch is the perfect opportunity for buyers to experience what life is like here. The Frogmore is an excellent example of comfortable family living, located in the peaceful village of Biddenham.

“Designed to the highest specification, the Frogmore is a readymade home and can be moved into for Christmas 2023. What's more, with our current Autumn offers at Saxon Park, buyers can benefit from home upgrade packages to add their own finishing touches to their forever Dandara home. Come along and visit The Frogmore at Saxon Park this weekend to get a taste for modern family living.”

Kitchen in The Frogmore at Saxon Park

By reserving selected homes at Dandara’s Saxon Park before the 31st October, buyers can benefit from a range of Autumn offers, including a Stamp Duty contribution and a home upgrades package with Carpet and Amtico flooring throughout, upgraded kitchen cabinetry, integrated dishwasher and more.

Saxon Park is located in Biddenham village, host to a number of schools, from Footsteps Nursery for the little ones and St James’ VA for the primary-aged children. You’re never too far from bustling town life, with Bedford town centre located only a couple miles away, packed with independent cafes and shops along with some high street favourites. Nature is always close at hand in Saxon Park, with Priory Country Park with its large lakes nearby.