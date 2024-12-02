Former Bedford doctor's surgery in Pemberley Avenue for sale with £1.25m price tag

It was formerly the doctor’s surgery in Pemberley Avenue, but as three practices within the De Parys Group have moved to Enhanced Services, this has come on the market and could be reverted to a house.

Be warned, it’s got quite the hefty price tag – £1,250,000 plus you’d need extra funds to revamp it – but it is vast, Brobdingnagian in fact. It’s just shy of 5,000 sq ft of accommodation over three floors, sat on a sizeable plot of 0.26 of an acre.

Depending on your desired layout, you could be looking at 10 bedrooms – less if you’re seeking en suite nirvana. Plus, there’s plenty of character too, particularly that glorious entrance hall.

1 . . What a grand entrance hall. Many former patients will remember this welcome Photo: Lane & Holmes, Bedford Photo Sales

2 . . The former surgery offers a wealth of character and just shy of 5,000 square feet of accommodation over three floors Photo: Lane & Holmes, Bedford Photo Sales

3 . . There are six spacious reception rooms offering flexibility, whether that be for a family home or a commercial prospect Photo: Lane & Holmes, Bedford Photo Sales

4 . . On the first floor there six rooms and the second floor has a further five rooms Photo: Lane & Holmes, Bedford Photo Sales