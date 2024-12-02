This 10-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Lane & Holmes, Bedford)placeholder image
This 10-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Lane & Holmes, Bedford)

Former Bedford doctor's surgery in Pemberley Avenue for sale with £1.25m price tag

By Clare Turner
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 17:20 BST
If you’ve got the funds, this could be a mega forever home.

It was formerly the doctor’s surgery in Pemberley Avenue, but as three practices within the De Parys Group have moved to Enhanced Services, this has come on the market and could be reverted to a house.

Be warned, it’s got quite the hefty price tag – £1,250,000 plus you’d need extra funds to revamp it – but it is vast, Brobdingnagian in fact. It’s just shy of 5,000 sq ft of accommodation over three floors, sat on a sizeable plot of 0.26 of an acre.

The property is on the market with Lane & Holmes, Bedfordyou can view the full listing here on Rightmove

Depending on your desired layout, you could be looking at 10 bedrooms – less if you’re seeking en suite nirvana. Plus, there’s plenty of character too, particularly that glorious entrance hall.

What a grand entrance hall. Many former patients will remember this welcome

1. .

What a grand entrance hall. Many former patients will remember this welcome Photo: Lane & Holmes, Bedford

Photo Sales
The former surgery offers a wealth of character and just shy of 5,000 square feet of accommodation over three floors

2. .

The former surgery offers a wealth of character and just shy of 5,000 square feet of accommodation over three floors Photo: Lane & Holmes, Bedford

Photo Sales
There are six spacious reception rooms offering flexibility, whether that be for a family home or a commercial prospect

3. .

There are six spacious reception rooms offering flexibility, whether that be for a family home or a commercial prospect Photo: Lane & Holmes, Bedford

Photo Sales
On the first floor there six rooms and the second floor has a further five rooms

4. .

On the first floor there six rooms and the second floor has a further five rooms Photo: Lane & Holmes, Bedford

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:BedfordRightmove
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice