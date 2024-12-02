Former Bedford doctor's surgery in Pemberley Avenue for sale with £1.25m price tag

It was formerly the doctor’s surgery in Pemberley Avenue, but as three practices within the De Parys Group have moved to Enhanced Services, this has come on the market and could be reverted to a house.
Be warned, it’s got quite the hefty price tag – £1,250,000 plus you’d need extra funds to revamp it – but it is vast, Brobdingnagian in fact. It’s just shy of 5,000 sq ft of accommodation over three floors, sat on a sizeable plot of 0.26 of an acre.
The property is on the market with Lane & Holmes, Bedford – you can view the full listing here on Rightmove
Depending on your desired layout, you could be looking at 10 bedrooms – less if you’re seeking en suite nirvana. Plus, there’s plenty of character too, particularly that glorious entrance hall.