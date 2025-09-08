For sale: Step inside these two stunning homes in Wrest Park just 20 minutes from Bedford

Two properties (a lodge AND a garden house) which sit right next to Wrest Park in Silsoe, are up for sale.
According to the sales blurb, “both properties offer great flexibility for a large extended family or those returning from university, additional holiday income potential or the much in demand home office complex”.
Whitehall Lodge and The Garden House are being sold together for a cool £1,600,000 through Jackson-Stops, Woburn – you can view the full listing here
So what does each property offer, I hear you cry
Whitehall Lodge – which is believed to be the original gardener’s cottage to Wrest Park – has a bangin’ kitchen/dining room, there are double doors and bi-folds-a-go-go, plus four bedrooms and an atrium.
While The Garden House also has four bedrooms, sitting room and kitchen – plus its own garden and garage.
And sitting so close to Wrest Park, perhaps you’ll get first dibs on seeing Bridgerton when the next series is filmed…