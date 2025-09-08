These two houses are our Properties of the Week (Pictures courtesy of Jackson-Stops, Woburn)placeholder image
For sale: Step inside these two stunning homes in Wrest Park just 20 minutes from Bedford

By Clare Turner
Published 8th Sep 2025, 17:00 BST
Wowsers… if you’ve got more money than you know what to do with, this duo might be just what you’re looking for.

Two properties (a lodge AND a garden house) which sit right next to Wrest Park in Silsoe, are up for sale.

According to the sales blurb, “both properties offer great flexibility for a large extended family or those returning from university, additional holiday income potential or the much in demand home office complex”.

Whitehall Lodge and The Garden House are being sold together for a cool £1,600,000 through Jackson-Stops, Woburn – you can view the full listing here

So what does each property offer, I hear you cry

Whitehall Lodge – which is believed to be the original gardener’s cottage to Wrest Park – has a bangin’ kitchen/dining room, there are double doors and bi-folds-a-go-go, plus four bedrooms and an atrium.

While The Garden House also has four bedrooms, sitting room and kitchen – plus its own garden and garage.

And sitting so close to Wrest Park, perhaps you’ll get first dibs on seeing Bridgerton when the next series is filmed…

Integrated appliances include electric oven, hob, corner extractor, microwave and dishwasher

1. Whitehall Lodge kitchen

Integrated appliances include electric oven, hob, corner extractor, microwave and dishwasher Photo: Jackson-Stops, Woburn

There is ample space and this room is an ideal area for entertaining. There are two sets of bi-fold and double doors to the terrace and garden

2. Whitehall Lodge conservatory

There is ample space and this room is an ideal area for entertaining. There are two sets of bi-fold and double doors to the terrace and garden Photo: Jackson-Stops, Woburn

This room is triple aspect with tall, corniced ceilings and a feature fireplace which has an inset cast iron multi-fuel burning stove

3. Whitehall Lodge sitting room

This room is triple aspect with tall, corniced ceilings and a feature fireplace which has an inset cast iron multi-fuel burning stove Photo: Jackson-Stops, Woburn

There are four bedrooms - one with an en suite bathroom with a free standing roll top bath

4. Whitehall Lodge bedroom

There are four bedrooms - one with an en suite bathroom with a free standing roll top bath Photo: Jackson-Stops, Woburn

