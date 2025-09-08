For sale: Step inside these two stunning homes in Wrest Park just 20 minutes from Bedford

Two properties (a lodge AND a garden house) which sit right next to Wrest Park in Silsoe, are up for sale.

According to the sales blurb, “both properties offer great flexibility for a large extended family or those returning from university, additional holiday income potential or the much in demand home office complex”.

Whitehall Lodge and The Garden House are being sold together for a cool £1,600,000 through Jackson-Stops, Woburn – you can view the full listing here

So what does each property offer, I hear you cry

Whitehall Lodge – which is believed to be the original gardener’s cottage to Wrest Park – has a bangin’ kitchen/dining room, there are double doors and bi-folds-a-go-go, plus four bedrooms and an atrium.

While The Garden House also has four bedrooms, sitting room and kitchen – plus its own garden and garage.

And sitting so close to Wrest Park, perhaps you’ll get first dibs on seeing Bridgerton when the next series is filmed…

1 . Whitehall Lodge kitchen Integrated appliances include electric oven, hob, corner extractor, microwave and dishwasher Photo: Jackson-Stops, Woburn Photo Sales

2 . Whitehall Lodge conservatory There is ample space and this room is an ideal area for entertaining. There are two sets of bi-fold and double doors to the terrace and garden Photo: Jackson-Stops, Woburn Photo Sales

3 . Whitehall Lodge sitting room This room is triple aspect with tall, corniced ceilings and a feature fireplace which has an inset cast iron multi-fuel burning stove Photo: Jackson-Stops, Woburn Photo Sales

4 . Whitehall Lodge bedroom There are four bedrooms - one with an en suite bathroom with a free standing roll top bath Photo: Jackson-Stops, Woburn Photo Sales