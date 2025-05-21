First-time buyers praise smooth-running process after buying their ‘forever home’ at New Cardington Gate near Bedford

A couple who had three house purchases fall through because the property-buying chain broke down each time have now moved into a new-build house at Ashberry Homes’ New Cardington Gate development in Shortstown near Bedford, and they love it.

First-time buyers Karin Casanova, and Edmond Kraja, who have a four-year-old son, tried for several years to purchase a place of their own. They had offers accepted on three different second-hand properties, but the buying chains on the other side of the purchases fell through each time.

So, the couple, who had been living in a rented two-bedroom property in Hendon in northwest London, decided to look at a new-build house so that there was no risk of it happening again. The tenancy on their rented house was soon up for renewal and they did not want to sign up for another year

Karin works in northwest London at an international business school and Edmond is a mastic applicator in the construction industry.

Karin Casanova and Edmond Kraja and their son, who moved into Ashberry Homes New Cardington Gate development last year.

They decided to move out of London as they wanted to buy a place of their own for their young family. They were paying almost £2,000 a month in rent and Karin said: “It made sense to go on the property ladder and be able to have our own property.”

Selecting where exactly to buy their new home was initially based on how easy it would be for Karin’s commute to work in West Hampstead, so they researched locations close to the Thameslink rail routes and visited Bedford.

“I was not familiar with Bedford, so we decided to go to there on a couple of weekends to see if we liked it. We liked what we saw, and we decided to start our property search there.

“While we were doing viewings we went to New Cardington Gate, we saw it and we liked it and we really didn’t want to go in a chain again,” said Karin.

The family have plenty of outdoor space in the garden of their new home at Ashberry Homes’ New Cardington Gate development.

As they were offered incentives towards their deposit and flooring, it made the decision even easier. They paid nearly £400,000 for their new house putting down a five per cent deposit and now their monthly mortgage payment is less than their previous monthly rent.

They reserved a three-bedroom detached house in Ashberry Homes’ Wisteria house style at the end of July and this time their experience of house buying couldn’t have been more different, as it was quick and smooth-running.

The legal side of the purchase was complete within a month and the couple chose their kitchen and bathroom fittings and flooring just as they wanted. By the end of October the house was finished, the sale complete and they received the keys to their new home.

“It was a proper relief,” said Karin, “I believe when things are meant for you it all runs as it should.”

Karin Casanova and her family moved into their new house at Ashberry Homes’ New Cardington Gate development following a smooth-running purchase process.

Karin appreciated the customer service they received from sales advisor Adam Elmstrom throughout the process. She said: “The sales team were very supportive, and Adam went above and beyond even after completion. The whole process was very smooth.”

And now that they are settling into their home, they feel things ultimately worked out for the best.

Karin said: “The house looks really lovely. It’s our house and it’s our forever house.

“It’s amazing to have a brand-new home. Everything is new and fresh, and we just had to come with our belongings and settle down – no worries about surprises or things not working. Ashberry Homes did a great job. The place is absolutely great.

“We have a very good-sized garden. The rooms are very good sized, and we have an en-suite which is very handy, and lots of storage space. The materials used in the house are the best quality, so we are really very happy with it.

“When I’m at home it’s adorable. It’s a very quiet area and for a family with young kids it’s fantastic because there are parks around, children can play in a safe area and the neighbourhood is very quiet.”

Ashberry Homes is part of Bellway Group. New Cardington Gate features two, three, and four-bedroom homes, with a choice of three and four-bedroom properties currently for sale and prices starting from £355,000.