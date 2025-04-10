First homes underway at Bedfordshire housing scheme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Construction work to deliver a 650-home residential development as part of a wider urban extension is underway in Bedfordshire.

Land previously known as Great Thickthorn Farm, north of Houghton Conquest, is being transformed into a new community to include housing, a primary school, employment space, and significant areas of public open space including a new country park.

The 170-acre parcel of land, south of Wixams, will ultimately comprise 650 new homes delivered by a consortium of developers, both privately and through build to rent, including national housebuilder Miller Homes.

Northamptonshire-based Miller Homes South Midlands is building the first phase of housing at the site, and is releasing the first homes in its development – known as Pembroke Chase – on Saturday, 12 April.

A computer-generated image of the homes at Pembroke Chase in Houghton Conquest

The developer is building a mix of two to five-bedroom homes at its development for private sale, with prices to be announced at the developer’s launch event on 12 April where the on-site sales office will be opened for the first time.

David Kennefick, sales manager for Miller Homes South Midlands, said: “Miller Homes South Midlands has grown significantly since its inception as a trading business unit of Miller Homes just over three years ago, and we’re now in a position to launch our second development in as many months at two urban extension projects in Bedfordshire.

“We are building a collection of sustainable new homes at Pembroke Chase – where the first homes are to be released on 12 April – as part of a new community north of Houghton Conquest and south of Wixams which will leave a legacy for the area for generations to come.

“The new homes will be supported by a significant amount of additional infrastructure, from shops and leisure spaces to a brand new school and access via roads and public footpaths to provide everything anyone could want when moving to a new area.

“We’re looking forward to helping customers on their journey to put down roots in Houghton Conquest at Pembroke Chase, and will be here to welcome visitors to our new sales office when it opens on 12 April.”

The wider scheme in Houghton Conquest will include sports pitches, a local centre, access roads being built to provide access to Wixams train station, in addition to the two-form entry primary school to support the new infrastructure and housing being provided in Bedfordshire.

Miller Homes’ involvement in this scheme comes quickly after the developer launched its first homes at another nearby sustainable urban extension development in Arlesey – known as Arlesey Gate.

The housebuilder – whose first homes are due to be ready for occupation later this summer – has partnered with Present Made on the scheme in Houghton Conquest to deliver a significant number of build to rent homes to support this area of the housing market.

For more information on the homes being delivered in Houghton Conquest, visit https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/new-homes/south-east/pembroke-chase-houghton-conquest.aspx.