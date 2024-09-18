First homes taking shape at new housing development in Wixams

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The first properties are taking shape at a Bellway development which is part of the new Wixams settlement to the south of Bedford.

Bellway Northern Home Counties is building 111 new homes at Brook Meadows, which forms the final land parcel within Harrowden Green – the fourth village being created at Wixams.

With construction work progressing well at Brook Meadows, five properties have already been reserved off-plan and the first residents are due to move into their new homes in November.

Two showhomes have been completed at the site – a three-bedroom Harper and a four-bedroom Arkwright– and they were opened to the public on Saturday 7 September.

A CGI of a Harper house type – one of the showhomes recently opened at Bellway’s Brook Meadows

The development will comprise a mix of two, three and four-bedroom new homes, with 83 private properties and 28 affordable homes available for local people through low-cost rent or shared ownership.

Amy Hughes, Sales Manager at Bellway Northern Home Counties, said: “The construction team at Brook Meadows are doing a fantastic job and thanks to their efforts, we are looking forward to welcoming the first residents onto their new homes here in November.

“This has been a popular development from the outset and this keen interest is demonstrated by the number of people who came to the weekend launch of the two showhomes. The Harper and Arkwright are wonderful examples of the thoughtful layouts of our high-quality new homes and provide the flexible space demanded by modern family living.

“The launch event gave us the opportunity to show visitors what it would be like to live in a brand-new home on this development.”

A CGI of an Arkwright house type – one of the showhomes at Bellway’s Brook Meadows development.

Bellway Northern Home Counties has already delivered 137 new homes at Brook View, which is also located in Harrowden Green, as part of the Wixams scheme.

Wixams is planned to deliver up to 4,500 new homes within four villages on a 948-acre site. The first village is already complete, with construction underway on the three further villages, and two primary schools and a secondary school are open. A fifth village is also planned to the south as an extension to the Wixams project.

Amy said: “We are proud to be playing a role in the creation of this innovative and vibrant new community to the south of Bedford. The new neighbourhood, which includes our Brook View development, is already well-established, with schools and other facilities already in place.

“This ambitious project is delivering massive benefits to the local community through investment in the local infrastructure and improvements to important services, such as education and open space provision in the area, as well as creating new jobs.”

Construction work at Brook Meadows is expected to be finished by the summer of 2026.

There’s currently a choice of three and four-bedroom new homes available to reserve at Brook Meadows, with prices starting at £385,000 and £495,000 respectively.