First class team appointed at Kempston retirement community

The exclusive development, from Adlington Retirement Living, offers a selection of 60 age-exclusive one, two and three-bedroomed apartments. Communal facilities at The Newells include a homeowners’ lounge, coffee lounge, on-site restaurant, hair salon, therapy room, and activities studio, all of which can be used by homeowners as an extension of their own private apartment.

A team of six highly experienced Duty Managers, led by General Manager Garry Lewis, have been appointed to ensure homeowners enjoy the highest standards and outstanding support from day one.

Alexandra Johnson, Sales and Marketing Director for Adlington Retirement Living said: “Moving into an Adlington Retirement Living apartment is far more than just moving into a new home. It’s a chance to become part of a thriving community and to enjoy having a supportive network around you. Our communities provide a safe, secure and happy environment with a circle of friends, a family of like-minded people and a sense of belonging.”

Garry Lewis and the team at The Newells

Having a supportive network around you can make a world of difference to your wellbeing.

In fact, ARCO, the independent body that sets standards for retirement communities, found that moving to a retirement community results in a 24% decrease in anxiety symptoms among owners and residents.

Adlington Retirement Living homeowners have access to their own on-site management team in each community, who are available 24hours a day, 365 days a year. Like a good neighbour, they’re the first port of call for any problems, large or small, and will always go the extra mile to help out.

Garry Lewis, General Manager at The Newells, said: “We care about our homeowners and we’re all here to provide the best service we can to them. I make sure that we’re always maintaining the highest possible standards. Our team is busy planning a range of activities and events for our homeowners from yoga classes, arts and crafts to gardening clubs. Our first homeowners moved in just before Christmas and we’re looking forward to welcoming more of our new homeowners in the next few weeks.”

Before joining Adlington Retirement Living, Garry and his team amassed years of health, social care and hospitality experience making them perfectly placed to provide outstanding customer service to homeowners.

Garry said: “Linda and Hazvineyi previously worked in retirement living communities and the care industry before that. Sarah has a background in customer care. Michael spent a number of years working as the maintenance man, chauffeur and gardener for the Duchess of Bedford at Bedford House.

"Pauline is a legal secretary by trade but also has extensive care experience. Andy was a butcher, so he has great communication skills and is an experienced manager. I spent 20 years in hospitality, as front of house manager for fine dining restaurants.”

The 24-hour on-site support team will provide homeowners with added peace of mind and, if needed, optional tailored care packages. In addition to this, there is a sophisticated emergency call system and a security video entry system to manage access.

Pat and Michael, homeowners at another Adlington Retirement Living community, said: “The whole setup here is so well run. I just can’t believe how settled I feel now that we’re here. If I could have handpicked all the people who work here, they would be this team.”

“The staff are lovely and caring. I can’t speak too highly of them. They always ask if everything’s alright and if there’s anything we need. They’re all great.”

Jane, another Adlington homeowner, said:“I think one of the biggest things is keeping people comfortable and safe. Safety is important to everybody. I felt settled here straight away. I walked in and on my first night, I closed that door, got into bed and fell fast asleep.

“Not all retirement communities have somebody on call 24/7. We’re also lucky with the team that we have here. We see them as our friends, not just managers.

“Moving here was the best thing I’ve ever done in my life, except for marrying my husband. What I was buying was a life. Since I’ve come here, that life is far more than I ever thought I would have. It’s a marvellous community. There isn’t anything I don’t like about this place.”