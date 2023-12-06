Final chance to part exchange at popular Bedfordshire development

Five star developer David Wilson Homes is encouraging local property seekers looking to part exchange to consider its sought-after Marston Fields development, before the final homes sell out.

With a range of three to five bedroom homes still available on the final phase, Marston Fields is the ideal place to set down roots.

Prospective buyers can take advantage of a number of different schemes and offers tailored to suit them, including David Wilson Homes’ Part Exchange Guarantee scheme. This sees the developer becoming a guaranteed buyer for the homebuyer’s existing property, eliminating any estate agency fees. If David Wilson Homes then sells the property for above the agreed offer, the customer receives all of the profit.

Jason Hearn, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “As a leading developer, we strive to provide the best possible customer service for buyers to ensure they get the most out of the moving process.

“Our Part Exchange scheme is the perfect helping hand for those with busy lifestyles, allowing buyers to stay in their existing property and move into their brand new David Wilson home as soon as it’s ready.

“With great amenities nearby and countryside views surrounding properties, Marston Fields is the perfect place for growing families to settle down and discover their forever home.”

Marston Fields, which is located on Torry Orchard in Marston Moretaine, sits amongst beautiful open space and countryside. With a range of parks, rivers and dedicated country walks right on the doorstep, perfect for those looking for a slice of country living.

With Ofsted-rated “Good” schools like Shelton Lower School and Wooton Upper School also located close by, Marston Fields has grown to be a desirable location for families.

For commuters, residents are less than five miles away away from Junction 13 of the M1 and only 11 miles away from Milton Keynes.

A number of properties at the development are ready to move into, and many of the final homes remaining benefit from deposit or mortgage contributions.