Feast your eyes on this piece of Grade II grandeur in the heart of Kempston

It’s a stunning Grade II listed house that certainly packs a punch when it comes to character features. In Kempston’s High Street, this impressive four-bed property is on the market with Urban & Rural, Bedford for £450,000 – you can view the listing here on Rightmove
So what’s it got?
Well, there’s a lovely country-style kitchen/breakfast room with a multi-fuel burner, as well as high ceilings, large sash windows, exposed beams and feature fireplaces.
And to add to the drama, the master bedroom boasts an impressive vaulted ceiling while the family bathroom features exposed brickwork. Love it.
