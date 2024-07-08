This 4-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Urban & Rural, Bedford)This 4-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Urban & Rural, Bedford)
This 4-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Urban & Rural, Bedford)

Feast your eyes on this piece of Grade II grandeur in the heart of Kempston

By Clare Turner
Published 8th Jul 2024, 17:20 BST
Oooh… this is a bona fide beauty.

It’s a stunning Grade II listed house that certainly packs a punch when it comes to character features. In Kempston’s High Street, this impressive four-bed property is on the market with Urban & Rural, Bedford for £450,000 – you can view the listing here on Rightmove

So what’s it got?

Well, there’s a lovely country-style kitchen/breakfast room with a multi-fuel burner, as well as high ceilings, large sash windows, exposed beams and feature fireplaces.

And to add to the drama, the master bedroom boasts an impressive vaulted ceiling while the family bathroom features exposed brickwork. Love it.

A striking colour, this impressive dual aspect sitting room features exposed floorboards and open fire place

1. Sitting room

A striking colour, this impressive dual aspect sitting room features exposed floorboards and open fire placePhoto: Urban & Rural, Bedford

Photo Sales
This room is accessed via the kitchen/breakfast room and measures 15ft 4in by 13ft

2. Dining room

This room is accessed via the kitchen/breakfast room and measures 15ft 4in by 13ftPhoto: Urban & Rural, Bedford

Photo Sales
Just look at that flagstone floor

3. Kitchen/breakfast room

Just look at that flagstone floorPhoto: Urban & Rural, Bedford

Photo Sales
The kitchen features a two-sided multi fuel burner which connects the kitchen and dining room

4. Kitchen/breakfast room

The kitchen features a two-sided multi fuel burner which connects the kitchen and dining roomPhoto: Urban & Rural, Bedford

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Grade IIBedfordRightmove