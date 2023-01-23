News you can trust since 1845
This one-bedroom house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of James Kendall Estate Agents)

Fancy owning this log cabin in Bedford?

Log live the cabin life

By Clare Turner
2 minutes ago

What could be better than owning a charming wood lodge, nestled on a stunning riverside plot, with your own private mooring?

Amazingly, one has come on the market – and what’s more, it’s only down the road.

Called Kingfisher Lodge, it’s on the market with James Kendall Estate Agents, priced £500,000.

If you’re no fan of a wall of wood or you’ve watched one too many horror movies set in log cabins, then maybe step away.

But for the rest of us, this place in Renhold is truly magnificent.

The one-bedroom lodge is in a quiet, tranquil location, there’s permission for occupancy all year or if you prefer, it would make an excellent Airbnb.

There’s plenty of parking, the elevated cabin not only has a log fire, but there’s also an air conditioning/heating unit to cover all seasons.

It will leaf you breathless ...

You can view the listing here

1. Exterior

Just look at those views

Photo: James Kendall Estate Agents

2. Exterior

Imagine this in the summer

Photo: James Kendall Estate Agents

3. MBTC-23-01-23-PropertyPAP13 CT-CENTupload.jpg

Here, you can survey your panoramic surroundings up and down the River Ouse

Photo: James Kendall Estate Agents

4. Entrance porch

An entrance porch affords you the space to kick off your muddy boots and hang up your coats in the useful cupboard

Photo: James Kendall Estate Agents

