Fancy owning this log cabin in Bedford?

Log live the cabin life

What could be better than owning a charming wood lodge, nestled on a stunning riverside plot, with your own private mooring?

Amazingly, one has come on the market – and what’s more, it’s only down the road.

Called Kingfisher Lodge, it’s on the market with James Kendall Estate Agents, priced £500,000.

If you’re no fan of a wall of wood or you’ve watched one too many horror movies set in log cabins, then maybe step away.

But for the rest of us, this place in Renhold is truly magnificent.

The one-bedroom lodge is in a quiet, tranquil location, there’s permission for occupancy all year or if you prefer, it would make an excellent Airbnb.

There’s plenty of parking, the elevated cabin not only has a log fire, but there’s also an air conditioning/heating unit to cover all seasons.

It will leaf you breathless ...

