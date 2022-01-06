Fancy owning Sharnbrook Hotel? Yours - if you have a spare £3.95million

Sharnbrook Hotel

If you're looking for something with a little bit more space, the 42-bedroom Sharnbrook Hotel might fit the bill!

The hotel, set in a 1.72-hectare site, is now on the market, with the current owners set to hand it over to a new operator after 16 years at the helm.

But you'll need to find £3.95million if you want to buy it.

The two-storey purpose-built hotel was constructed in 2006, with further extensions added in 2016.

It features private gardens, lounge bar, five function and conference rooms, a commercial kitchen and restaurant offering a high-quality menu with locally grown and sourced produce.

Additionally, the site can accommodate guest parking for approximately 200 vehicles.

Having been owned and operated by the current owners, the Ciampi Family for the past 16 years, the Sharnbrook Hotel has built up an enviable reputation, enjoying repeat business from both corporate and leisure guests, as well as having a strong local following.

Ciro Ciampi said: “We have enjoyed running the hotel since 2006, however, we feel the time is right for a new operator to take the helm.

"With scope to develop the function business to fully utilise the 300-capacity banqueting suite, we feel there is an exciting opportunity for a new owner to grow the hotel and take it to the next level.”

Ed Bellfield, Regional Director at Christie & Co’s Winchester office is handling the sale and said: “The Sharnbrook Hotel presents a unique opportunity to acquire a successful freehold hotel in what is a highly sought-after location in the heart of the Bedfordshire countryside.

"Lying only nine miles to the north of Bedford on the A6 and just 23 miles from Junction 14 of the M1 motorway, it is very easily accessible, and we expect strong interest.”