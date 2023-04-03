News you can trust since 1845
Fancy overlooking Bedford Park? Well you can with this beauty in Prime Ministers

It’s even had a new lick of paint

By Clare Turner
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 17:24 BST

This house overlooking the gorgeous Bedford Park is a beauty.

And if you’re lucky enough to have the readies to buy this, you’ll be in the heart of the Prime Ministers area – or Black Tom to those in the know.

This five-bed, three-storey Victorian house has a lot going for it.

A fresh lick of paint and pointing outside, a spectacular kitchen/dining room inside, and two (yes, two) reception rooms, five bedrooms, one bathroom and an en suite on the top floor.

It’s got a guide price £675,000 and is on the market with Tim Anderson Property, Bedford – see Rightmove listing here

Let’s have a mooch around…

This room measures 23ft 3in by 11ft 6in with a lean to utility adjoining

1. Kitchen/dining room

The kitchen/dining room sits at the back of the house. It's a large room, perfect for entertaining and family life

2. Kitchen/dining room

The cupboards are a classy dark grey with black granite worktops

3. Kitchen/dining room

There are two stunning reception rooms (this room and a family room) which are both panelled and linked with bi-folding doors

4. Sitting room

