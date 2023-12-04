Fancy living right in the thick of it? This Victorian beauty in Bedford's Mill Street is up for sale
If only this house was on the market when we had our offices in Mill Street back in the day – what a brilliant commute – though I’d probably still be late.
A four-bed Victorian beauty with space a-go-go, it’s priced £650,000 and is on the market with Cooper Beard Estate Agency Limited, Bedford – you can view the full listing here on Rightmove
Called Castle Keep, it’s been sympathetically refurbished while retaining many of its original period features – but the good news is, there’s still scope if you want to put your own stamp on the place.
You could knock the massive kitchen into the utility, for example, or knock the landing dressing room into the principal bedroom which already boasts an en suite. Lovely stuff…