News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
This 4-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Cooper Beard Estate Agency Limited, Bedford)This 4-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Cooper Beard Estate Agency Limited, Bedford)
This 4-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Cooper Beard Estate Agency Limited, Bedford)

Fancy living right in the thick of it? This Victorian beauty in Bedford's Mill Street is up for sale

It certainly makes shopping easy
By Clare Turner
Published 4th Dec 2023, 17:20 GMT

If only this house was on the market when we had our offices in Mill Street back in the day – what a brilliant commute – though I’d probably still be late.

A four-bed Victorian beauty with space a-go-go, it’s priced £650,000 and is on the market with Cooper Beard Estate Agency Limited, Bedfordyou can view the full listing here on Rightmove

Called Castle Keep, it’s been sympathetically refurbished while retaining many of its original period features – but the good news is, there’s still scope if you want to put your own stamp on the place.

You could knock the massive kitchen into the utility, for example, or knock the landing dressing room into the principal bedroom which already boasts an en suite. Lovely stuff…

The spacious entrance features staircase to the first floor and two cellar rooms accessed via door from under the stairs

1. Hallway

The spacious entrance features staircase to the first floor and two cellar rooms accessed via door from under the stairs Photo: Cooper Beard Estate Agency Limited, Bedford

Photo Sales
This room measures 22ft 6in by 12ft 9in

2. Sitting room

This room measures 22ft 6in by 12ft 9in Photo: Cooper Beard Estate Agency Limited, Bedford

Photo Sales
Both the dining room and sitting room boast central marble fireplaces, bay windows and original architraves and cornice

3. Dining room

Both the dining room and sitting room boast central marble fireplaces, bay windows and original architraves and cornice Photo: Cooper Beard Estate Agency Limited, Bedford

Photo Sales
Just look at all that light

4. Dining room

Just look at all that light Photo: Cooper Beard Estate Agency Limited, Bedford

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:VictorianBedford