The 4-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Cooper Beard Estate Agency Limited, Bedford)

Fancy living opposite Bedford's Santaniello restaurant? Get out there and cheese the day

Just imagine… pizza on tap
By Clare Turner
Published 24th Jul 2023, 17:24 BST

Now THIS is what you call a central Bedford location.

If you’ve ever been to the town’s popular traditional Pizzeria Santaniello (so that’s everyone, then), you’ll have walked past this house.

Three storeys of Victorian charm and it could be yours if you have some spare dough – £450,000 to be more precise.

This four-bedroom townhouse in Newnham Street has got bags of character – think pine floorboards, period fireplaces and tall ceilings.

It’s on the market with Cooper Beard Estate Agency Limited, Bedford – here’s the listing on Rightmove … it’s the yeast I could do

Right, here’s everything you knead to know (geddit?) Better be quick, this house could be here today, gone tomato (I’ll get my coat).

The sitting room has a bay window to the front and a cast iron feature real flame gas fire inset with decorative tiled surrounds

1. Sitting room

The sitting room has a bay window to the front and a cast iron feature real flame gas fire inset with decorative tiled surrounds Photo: Cooper Beard Estate Agency Limited, Bedford

The dining room has a period open fireplace, double doors on to a low maintenance courtyard garden. There is also a cellar accessed via a door from the dining room

2. Dining room

The dining room has a period open fireplace, double doors on to a low maintenance courtyard garden. There is also a cellar accessed via a door from the dining room Photo: Cooper Beard Estate Agency Limited, Bedford

The kitchen has been refitted with modern cream fronted units with wooden worktops over and integrated appliances

3. Kitchen

The kitchen has been refitted with modern cream fronted units with wooden worktops over and integrated appliances Photo: Cooper Beard Estate Agency Limited, Bedford

One of the double bedrooms

4. Bedroom

One of the double bedrooms Photo: Cooper Beard Estate Agency Limited, Bedford

