Fancy living opposite Bedford's Santaniello restaurant? Get out there and cheese the day
Now THIS is what you call a central Bedford location.
If you’ve ever been to the town’s popular traditional Pizzeria Santaniello (so that’s everyone, then), you’ll have walked past this house.
Three storeys of Victorian charm and it could be yours if you have some spare dough – £450,000 to be more precise.
This four-bedroom townhouse in Newnham Street has got bags of character – think pine floorboards, period fireplaces and tall ceilings.
It’s on the market with Cooper Beard Estate Agency Limited, Bedford – here’s the listing on Rightmove … it’s the yeast I could do
Right, here’s everything you knead to know (geddit?) Better be quick, this house could be here today, gone tomato (I’ll get my coat).