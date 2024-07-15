This boat is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Cooper Wallace, Bedford)This boat is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Cooper Wallace, Bedford)
Fancy living on this boat?: Bedford River Festival might get you in the mood and it's only £100k

By Clare Turner
Published 15th Jul 2024, 17:20 BST
With this weekend’s river festival, you might want to ditch terra firma for a life bobbing about.

And, if you haven’t got the cash to splash (geddit?) on a regular property, fear not as this beauty will only set you back £100,000.

It’s moored at Priory Marina, in Barkers Lane, and is on the market with Cooper Wallace, Bedfordyou can view the full Rightmove listing here

It’s got one bedroom (or should that be one berth?), a refitted bathroom, open-plan living – and a motor, should you want to take the boat out of the marina.

Yacht more do you want…?

The boat is called Destiny and even boasts two allocated spaces close to the pontoon

1. Exterior

The large living area features a log burner along with another decked area to the rear, perfect for enjoying a glass of wine or have al fresco dining

2. Living room

At the other end of the large living area is the kitchen

3. Living room

A decent size and the living room as a whole measures 8ft 5in by 19ft 5in

4. Kitchen

