Fancy living on this boat?: Bedford River Festival might get you in the mood and it's only £100k

And, if you haven’t got the cash to splash (geddit?) on a regular property, fear not as this beauty will only set you back £100,000.
It’s moored at Priory Marina, in Barkers Lane, and is on the market with Cooper Wallace, Bedford – you can view the full Rightmove listing here
It’s got one bedroom (or should that be one berth?), a refitted bathroom, open-plan living – and a motor, should you want to take the boat out of the marina.
Yacht more do you want…?
