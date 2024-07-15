Fancy living on this boat?: Bedford River Festival might get you in the mood and it's only £100k

And, if you haven’t got the cash to splash (geddit?) on a regular property, fear not as this beauty will only set you back £100,000.

It’s moored at Priory Marina, in Barkers Lane, and is on the market with Cooper Wallace, Bedford – you can view the full Rightmove listing here

It’s got one bedroom (or should that be one berth?), a refitted bathroom, open-plan living – and a motor, should you want to take the boat out of the marina.

Yacht more do you want…?

1 . Exterior The boat is called Destiny and even boasts two allocated spaces close to the pontoon Photo: Cooper Wallace, Bedford Photo Sales

2 . Living room The large living area features a log burner along with another decked area to the rear, perfect for enjoying a glass of wine or have al fresco dining Photo: Cooper Wallace, Bedford Photo Sales

3 . Living room At the other end of the large living area is the kitchen Photo: Cooper Wallace, Bedford Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen A decent size and the living room as a whole measures 8ft 5in by 19ft 5in Photo: Cooper Wallace, Bedford Photo Sales