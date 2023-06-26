Fancy living in this converted chapel just south of Bedford? It could be divine

Just pray you get to put in an offer before anyone else

Lord have mercy, this property is a banger.

A converted Victorian Methodist chapel, no less; this three-bedroom beauty in Lower Shelton Road, Marston Moretaine, is on the market with Michael Graham, Bedford, for offers over £825,000.

It’s most definitely got the wow factor – think open plan living, spiral staircase, en suites aplenty and underfloor heating. Lush.

And if all that wasn’t enough, there is also a separate study/snug, landscaped gardens of approximately 0.15 acres and parking for up to five cars.

1 . Entrance The entrance vestibule leads to a cloakroom, a utility room and a study/snug. Two sets of double doors lead to the rest of the ground floor accommodation which is open plan Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales

2 . Open plan kitchen/sitting room/dining room A major feature of the property is the triple aspect open plan reception space. Engineered oak flooring incorporates zoned underfloor heating. Glazed sliding doors with remote control blinds extend the room into the garden. The entire area measures 35ft 8in by 31ft 11in Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen The kitchen has a tiled floor and a range of Shaker style units with Quartz work surfaces. There is a corner larder cupboard and a central island which incorporates a breakfast bar Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales

4 . Sitting area The sitting area has feature exposed brickwork, and a contemporary style log burning stove Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales