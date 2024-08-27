Fancy living in a converted mill? This refurbished Turvey apartment has come on the market

I don’t know about you, but I often steal a view on the way to Olney or Northampton to delight in this picturesque setting. So when one of the apartments came on the market – a rarity – we just had to feature it.
This two-bed beauty has been fully refurbished and boasts a refitted kitchen, built-in wardrobes in the master and those all-important views.
Fishing rights add a unique touch to this charming home. Life by the river …
1. Entrance hall
A communal entrance with stairs leads to the second floor where the apartment's private entrance opens into a welcoming lobby featuring a built-in cloaks cupboard Photo: James Kendall Estate Agents
2. Kitchen
The modern kitchen features tiled flooring and includes a stainless steel sink, built-in oven, induction hob with extractor, and integrated fridge-freezer Photo: James Kendall Estate Agents
3. Sitting room/dining room
This room, adorned with a feature fireplace and an inset electric burner, offers a spacious area for relaxation and dining Photo: James Kendall Estate Agents
4. Sitting room/dining room
Two large windows frame idyllic views of the surrounding countryside and bathe the room in natural light Photo: James Kendall Estate Agents
