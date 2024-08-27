This 2-bed apartment is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of James Kendall Estate Agents)This 2-bed apartment is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of James Kendall Estate Agents)
Fancy living in a converted mill? This refurbished Turvey apartment has come on the market

By Clare Turner
Published 27th Aug 2024, 17:20 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2024, 17:24 BST
If you’ve ever wondered what the interior of Turvey mills look like… wonder no more.

I don’t know about you, but I often steal a view on the way to Olney or Northampton to delight in this picturesque setting. So when one of the apartments came on the market – a rarity – we just had to feature it.

This two-bed beauty has been fully refurbished and boasts a refitted kitchen, built-in wardrobes in the master and those all-important views.

The Mill Lane apartment is on the market with James Kendall Estate Agents for offers over £300,000 – you can view the full listing here

Fishing rights add a unique touch to this charming home. Life by the river …

A communal entrance with stairs leads to the second floor where the apartment's private entrance opens into a welcoming lobby featuring a built-in cloaks cupboard

1. Entrance hall

A communal entrance with stairs leads to the second floor where the apartment's private entrance opens into a welcoming lobby featuring a built-in cloaks cupboard Photo: James Kendall Estate Agents

The modern kitchen features tiled flooring and includes a stainless steel sink, built-in oven, induction hob with extractor, and integrated fridge-freezer

2. Kitchen

The modern kitchen features tiled flooring and includes a stainless steel sink, built-in oven, induction hob with extractor, and integrated fridge-freezer Photo: James Kendall Estate Agents

This room, adorned with a feature fireplace and an inset electric burner, offers a spacious area for relaxation and dining

3. Sitting room/dining room

This room, adorned with a feature fireplace and an inset electric burner, offers a spacious area for relaxation and dining Photo: James Kendall Estate Agents

Two large windows frame idyllic views of the surrounding countryside and bathe the room in natural light

4. Sitting room/dining room

Two large windows frame idyllic views of the surrounding countryside and bathe the room in natural light Photo: James Kendall Estate Agents

