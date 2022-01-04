Fancy buying this house just outside Bedford - complete with guest wing?

This impressive property - built in 1992 - is in Old Oaks Drive, Biddenham.

It is on the market listed here on Rightmove with Michael Graham, Bedford, priced at £1,875,000

The five/six bedroom detached property boasts driveway parking, a triple garage and a private landscaped plot of just over 0.6 acres.

The 4,027 sq ft of accommodation has a reception hall with a custom-built oak staircase to the galleried landing, and exposed Karndean oak effect flooring which continues through most of the ground floor.

There are five, yes five, reception rooms, an open plan kitchen/breakfast room, a separate utility room and a cloakroom on the ground floor.

The master bedroom has a dressing room and en suite.

There are three further rooms, accessed from the main landing or independently from the garage, which could be used as additional bedrooms or used as an independent guest wing.

The rear garden is a major feature and includes outdoor entertaining areas around the house and shaped lawned areas with well stocked borders and mature trees.

1. The reception hall boasts a custom-built oak staircase to the galleried landing, and exposed Karndean oak effect flooring Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales

2. The drawing room has a mullioned fireplace housing a gas stove, a wide bay window and two pairs of glazed doors to the side and rear garden Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales

3. The morning room also has a wood burning stove and is open plan to the garden room which is by Amdega and has glazed doors to the rear garden Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales

4. The garden room Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales