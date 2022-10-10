Now, this was a popular doctor’s surgery.

Well, now that she’s gone on to pastures new, the building – in Rothsay Place – is on the market and could be converted back into a handsome residential property, subject to the necessary planning approvals.

It’s on the market with Lane & Holmes, Bedford, with offers in excess of £800,000 – visit Rightmove for more deets

It could easily have up to six bedrooms and four bathrooms together with three of four reception rooms and a large kitchen.

All you need is some vision – and a big bank account, of course. Let’s take a squiz.

1. Entrance hall There are two rooms with bay windows either side of the hallway

2. Living room This room measures 14ft 10in by 14ft

3. Dining room This room measures 19ft 1in by 14ft and features French doors to the rear of the property

4. Bedroom This room measures 14ft 1in by 13ft 11in and features two in-built cupboards