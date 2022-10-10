News you can trust since 1845
This former doctor's surgery is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Lane & Holmes, Bedford)

Fancy a renovation project? Former Bedford doctor's surgery for sale

It could easily be converted into a six-bedroom house

By Clare Turner
Monday, 10th October 2022, 5:25 pm

Now, this was a popular doctor’s surgery.

You may remember last year when Bedford Today revealed how Dr Sarah Hood had decided to leave the Rothesay Surgery last June

Well, now that she’s gone on to pastures new, the building – in Rothsay Place – is on the market and could be converted back into a handsome residential property, subject to the necessary planning approvals.

It’s on the market with Lane & Holmes, Bedford, with offers in excess of £800,000 – visit Rightmove for more deets

It could easily have up to six bedrooms and four bathrooms together with three of four reception rooms and a large kitchen.

All you need is some vision – and a big bank account, of course. Let’s take a squiz.

1. Entrance hall

There are two rooms with bay windows either side of the hallway

Photo: Lane & Holmes, Bedford

Photo Sales

2. Living room

This room measures 14ft 10in by 14ft

Photo: Lane & Holmes, Bedford

Photo Sales

3. Dining room

This room measures 19ft 1in by 14ft and features French doors to the rear of the property

Photo: Lane & Holmes, Bedford

Photo Sales

4. Bedroom

This room measures 14ft 1in by 13ft 11in and features two in-built cupboards

Photo: Lane & Holmes, Bedford

Photo Sales
Sarah HoodBedfordRightmove
Next Page
Page 1 of 2