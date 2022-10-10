Fancy a renovation project? Former Bedford doctor's surgery for sale
It could easily be converted into a six-bedroom house
Now, this was a popular doctor’s surgery.
You may remember last year when Bedford Today revealed how Dr Sarah Hood had decided to leave the Rothesay Surgery last June
Well, now that she’s gone on to pastures new, the building – in Rothsay Place – is on the market and could be converted back into a handsome residential property, subject to the necessary planning approvals.
It’s on the market with Lane & Holmes, Bedford, with offers in excess of £800,000 – visit Rightmove for more deets
It could easily have up to six bedrooms and four bathrooms together with three of four reception rooms and a large kitchen.
All you need is some vision – and a big bank account, of course. Let’s take a squiz.