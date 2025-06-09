Fancy a pad with a pool?: This gated house is just down the A6 from Bedford

And if they are to be believed (whoever they may be), wouldn’t it be nice to splash around in your very own pool?
Well, if you’ve got £1,400,000 to spare (who hasn’t, she said sarcastically), then this lovely house in Maulden could the one for you.
What makes this house so rad is not just the six bedrooms and six bathrooms – or even the pool – but the fact there’s a separate wing with its own entrance and living quarters. Maybe ideal for multi generational living, a guest suite – or perhaps a wellness retreat or Airbnb. Dwell on it.
The house is in New Road and sits on a plot in excess of 4,000 sq ft.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.