Fancy a pad with a pool?: This gated house is just down the A6 from Bedford

By Clare Turner
Published 9th Jun 2025, 17:15 BST
They say it’s going to start hotting up again...

And if they are to be believed (whoever they may be), wouldn’t it be nice to splash around in your very own pool?

Well, if you’ve got £1,400,000 to spare (who hasn’t, she said sarcastically), then this lovely house in Maulden could the one for you.

It's on the market with Savills

What makes this house so rad is not just the six bedrooms and six bathrooms – or even the pool – but the fact there’s a separate wing with its own entrance and living quarters. Maybe ideal for multi generational living, a guest suite – or perhaps a wellness retreat or Airbnb. Dwell on it.

The house is in New Road and sits on a plot in excess of 4,000 sq ft.

Maybe if you ask nicely, the current owners will throw in that gorgeous Barcelona chair

1. Hallway

At the heart of the home lies a stunning kitchen/family room. This impressive space features bespoke cabinetry, high-spec appliances, and expansive bi-folding doors which directly on to a generous patio ideal for al fresco dining with the swimming pool beyond

2. Kitchen

This room measures 15ft 2in by 13ft 4in

3. Reception room

This room measures 18ft 9in by 17ft 7in and also features a separate dressing room and en suiite

4. Principal bedroom

