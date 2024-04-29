Fancy a house with an annexe? This Bedford house could do the trick

Apparently, demand for homes with self-contained annexes has been on the rise as councils crackdown on second homes.

So, if your family situation dictates, you might want to take a look at this property in Darlow Drive, Biddenham.

It’s got oodles of space, but more importantly, an annexe – or granny flat if you’re feeling particularly old-school.

There are five reception rooms – a family room, sitting room, dining room, study – and the star of the show is the kitchen/breakfast/garden room. It’s mahoosive and, as its name reveals, looks out on to the garden. Plus, there’s plenty of elbowroom upstairs too.

1 . Entrance hall There are five reception rooms in this house Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen/breakfast/garden room The kitchen has a range of modern units with Quartz work surfaces. The central island has a breakfast bar, an induction hob with extractor over and a wine chiller Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen/breakfast/garden room A particular feature of the property is the open plan kitchen/breakfast/garden room which measures over 21ft. Natural light is provided by a lantern skylight and bi-fold doors Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales