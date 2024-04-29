The 5-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Michael Graham, Bedford)The 5-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Michael Graham, Bedford)
Fancy a house with an annexe? This Bedford house could do the trick

Might be an idea so you don’t get clobbered on a second home
By Clare Turner
Published 29th Apr 2024, 17:20 BST

Apparently, demand for homes with self-contained annexes has been on the rise as councils crackdown on second homes.

So, if your family situation dictates, you might want to take a look at this property in Darlow Drive, Biddenham.

It’s got oodles of space, but more importantly, an annexe – or granny flat if you’re feeling particularly old-school.

The house is on the market with Michael Graham, Bedford priced £950,000 – you can view the listing here on Rightmove

There are five reception rooms – a family room, sitting room, dining room, study – and the star of the show is the kitchen/breakfast/garden room. It’s mahoosive and, as its name reveals, looks out on to the garden. Plus, there’s plenty of elbowroom upstairs too.

There are five reception rooms in this house

1. Entrance hall

There are five reception rooms in this house

The kitchen has a range of modern units with Quartz work surfaces. The central island has a breakfast bar, an induction hob with extractor over and a wine chiller

2. Kitchen/breakfast/garden room

The kitchen has a range of modern units with Quartz work surfaces. The central island has a breakfast bar, an induction hob with extractor over and a wine chiller

A particular feature of the property is the open plan kitchen/breakfast/garden room which measures over 21ft. Natural light is provided by a lantern skylight and bi-fold doors

3. Kitchen/breakfast/garden room

A particular feature of the property is the open plan kitchen/breakfast/garden room which measures over 21ft. Natural light is provided by a lantern skylight and bi-fold doors

This room features a glass sky lantern, and windows and doors with views of the rear garden

4. Family room

This room features a glass sky lantern, and windows and doors with views of the rear garden

