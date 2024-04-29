Fancy a house with an annexe? This Bedford house could do the trick

Apparently, demand for homes with self-contained annexes has been on the rise as councils crackdown on second homes.
So, if your family situation dictates, you might want to take a look at this property in Darlow Drive, Biddenham.
It’s got oodles of space, but more importantly, an annexe – or granny flat if you’re feeling particularly old-school.
The house is on the market with Michael Graham, Bedford priced £950,000 – you can view the listing here on Rightmove
There are five reception rooms – a family room, sitting room, dining room, study – and the star of the show is the kitchen/breakfast/garden room. It’s mahoosive and, as its name reveals, looks out on to the garden. Plus, there’s plenty of elbowroom upstairs too.