This 5-bed house heated featuring a covered swimming pool with sliding doors is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Michael Graham, Bedford)This 5-bed house heated featuring a covered swimming pool with sliding doors is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Michael Graham, Bedford)
Fancy a house with a heated covered swimming pool? This Great Barford property could be yours for £1.4m

There’s also a summerhouse
By Clare Turner
Published 5th Feb 2024, 17:34 GMT

Oooh… a covered heated swimming pool is exactly what we need at this time of year.

So if you’ve got a spare million – well, £1.4 million to be exact – you’re in luck as this five-bed detached house in Great Barford came on the market at the tail end of last year.

You can view the Michael Graham, Bedford listing on Rightmove here

So other than the super-duper pool, what else has it got?

Well, there’s four reception rooms, five double bedrooms (two with en suites), open plan kitchen/breakfast room, plus a summerhouse.

Sorted.

The 5-bed house in High Street, Great Barford

1. The exterior

The 5-bed house in High Street, Great Barford Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

At the back of the house, this room measures 22ft 8in by 16ft

2. Snooker room

At the back of the house, this room measures 22ft 8in by 16ft Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

Under a decorative elliptical arch, the drawing room has box bay windows overlooking the garden, with glazed double doors to the terrace. There is a marble fireplace with a raised hearth, housing a Living Flame gas fire

3. Drawing room

Under a decorative elliptical arch, the drawing room has box bay windows overlooking the garden, with glazed double doors to the terrace. There is a marble fireplace with a raised hearth, housing a Living Flame gas fire Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

This room is fitted with custom-built maple wood units, including a central island with an inset sink, all with granite work surfaces. The breakfast area has sliding doors to the driveway

4. Kitchen/breakfast Room

This room is fitted with custom-built maple wood units, including a central island with an inset sink, all with granite work surfaces. The breakfast area has sliding doors to the driveway Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

