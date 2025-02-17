This 4-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Hollands Smith, Bedford)This 4-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Hollands Smith, Bedford)
This 4-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Hollands Smith, Bedford)

Fancy a fixer-upper? House in Bedford's Castle Quarter goes on the market for first time in 99 years

By Clare Turner
Published 17th Feb 2025, 17:22 BST
These kind of properties don’t come on the market all that often.

A fixer-upper in the Castle Quarter… it’s as rare as my bank account having money, yet here it is.

A lovely four-bed semi-detached property in Bower Street, there's plenty a buyer with vision could achieve with this pad.

Steeped in family history, the property last changed hands on the open market in 1926 and has since been in the ownership of the Cave family.

It’s on the market with Hollands Smith, Bedford for £645,000 – you can view the full listing here on Rightmove

There are no less than three living rooms, outbuildings (including a former dairy) which could be knocked into one mahoosive kitchen-cum-breakfast area-cum-garden room – or perhaps, you’d prefer a groovy home office at the end of the house.

There’s even a cellar and a detached garage. There are options aplenty.

Just look at that lovely fireplace

1. Sitting room

Just look at that lovely fireplace Photo: Hollands Smith, Bedford

This could be a lovely room once again with those French doors on to the garden

2. Dining room

This could be a lovely room once again with those French doors on to the garden Photo: Hollands Smith, Bedford

This leads on to the kitchen but could easily be knocked into one big room

3. Breakfast room

This leads on to the kitchen but could easily be knocked into one big room Photo: Hollands Smith, Bedford

This room currently measures 11ft 1in by 9ft 11in but could be knocked into join the breakfast room which measures 12ft 7in by 9ft 11in

4. Kitchen

This room currently measures 11ft 1in by 9ft 11in but could be knocked into join the breakfast room which measures 12ft 7in by 9ft 11in Photo: Hollands Smith, Bedford

