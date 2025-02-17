Fancy a fixer-upper? House in Bedford's Castle Quarter goes on the market for first time in 99 years

A fixer-upper in the Castle Quarter… it’s as rare as my bank account having money, yet here it is.
A lovely four-bed semi-detached property in Bower Street, there's plenty a buyer with vision could achieve with this pad.
Steeped in family history, the property last changed hands on the open market in 1926 and has since been in the ownership of the Cave family.
It’s on the market with Hollands Smith, Bedford for £645,000 – you can view the full listing here on Rightmove
There are no less than three living rooms, outbuildings (including a former dairy) which could be knocked into one mahoosive kitchen-cum-breakfast area-cum-garden room – or perhaps, you’d prefer a groovy home office at the end of the house.
There’s even a cellar and a detached garage. There are options aplenty.
