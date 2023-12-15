Fancy a fixer-upper? Dilapidated house in Bedford town centre goes on the market for £130k
Fancy building your dream house?
Not the stuff of nightmares – oh no – as this property is on the market for a mere £130,000 and it just requires some vision.
Admittedly, it’s dilapidated at the moment but planning consent is already in place for part demolition, refurbishment and extension of the current building to a three bedroom home.
The house is in Battison Street and in being sold through Taylors Estate Agents, Bedford – you can view the full listing here on Rightmove
Full planning details will be available from Bedford Borough Council here and the planning number is 17/02329/FUL.