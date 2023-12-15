News you can trust since 1845
Fancy a fixer-upper? Dilapidated house in Bedford town centre goes on the market for £130k

The only question is: Have you got the vision?
By Clare Turner
Published 15th Dec 2023, 17:20 GMT
The house in Bedford's Battison Street (Picture courtesy of Taylors Estate Agents, Bedford)The house in Bedford's Battison Street (Picture courtesy of Taylors Estate Agents, Bedford)
Fancy building your dream house?

Not the stuff of nightmares – oh no – as this property is on the market for a mere £130,000 and it just requires some vision.

Admittedly, it’s dilapidated at the moment but planning consent is already in place for part demolition, refurbishment and extension of the current building to a three bedroom home.

The house is in Battison Street and in being sold through Taylors Estate Agents, Bedfordyou can view the full listing here on Rightmove

Full planning details will be available from Bedford Borough Council here and the planning number is 17/02329/FUL.

