Fall into a new home: Autumn deals available at Biddenham development
As the seasons begin to change, housebuilder Dandara is offering exclusive autumn offers to help buyers secure their dream home.
To take advantage of the offers, buyers must reserve selected homes before the 31st October. The limited time autumn offer is only available on selected plots, including plot 154, the five bedroom Kingston, which benefits from a massive £35k incentive including a £20k stamp duty contribution, plus a home upgrades package worth £15k.
Rachel Lindop, Head of Sales at Dandara Northern Home Counties, commented: “With the winter months fast approaching, now is a prime time to consider buying a new home. The housing incentives we are currently offering provide a golden opportunity to make a smart move and secure your dream home.
“With a range of house types available with our autumn incentives, there is something to suit everyone – from first time buyers, to established families. The homes on offer feature spacious open plan living spaces perfect for hosting gatherings, and large gardens ideal for watching the seasons change.”
In addition, plot 153, the four-bedroom Goodwood, comes with a £29k incentive, including a £15k stamp duty contribution plus a home upgrades package worth over £14.5k. For those who would prefer a smaller property, plot 145, the three-bedroom Frogmore, benefits from a £15k incentives package, including £7k towards stamp duty and a home upgrades package worth over £8k.
Saxon Park is located in the market town of Biddenham. With easy access to Bedford, residents will benefit from an excellent range of high street shops and independent cafes and restaurants. Perfect for families, the area has plenty of highly rated schools such as Biddenham International School and Sports College and Great Denham Primary School.
There are plenty of road links available from the development, with easy access to the A428, A421 and A6, for journeys to Milton Keynes, Northampton and Cambridge. For train journeys, Bedford train station provides services to Brighton, Gatwick Airport and London St Pancras.
Prices currently start at £429,995 for a three-bedroom detached home with driveway parking. To find out more about Saxon Park, please visit www.dandara.com/saxon-park or call 01234 438 524.