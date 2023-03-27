Every wanted to look like inside this huge house in Bedford's Pemberley Avenue?
It’s on the market for £1.75 million
Oooh... this house is proper droolworthy, innit?
If – like me – you’ve ever walked past this Pemberley Avenue beauty and wondered what it looks like inside, well wonder no more.
It’s got six bedrooms, a sitting room, study, family room, dining room, kitchen/breakfast room, conservatory and more en suites than you can shake a stick at.
And it’s on the market with James Kendall, Bedford – and you can view it on Rightmove here
So, if you’ve got a spare £1,750,000 down the back of your sofa or you’ve just won the EuroMillions, it could be yours.
But – if you’re like the rest us mere mortals – you’ll have to be content with having a mooch at these fabulous pictures. Fill your boots...