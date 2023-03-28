News you can trust since 1845
This 6-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of James Kendall, Bedford)
Every wanted to look inside this huge house in Bedford's Pemberley Avenue?

It’s on the market for £1.75 million

By Clare Turner
Published 27th Mar 2023, 17:24 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 10:01 BST

Oooh... this house is proper droolworthy, innit?

If – like me – you’ve ever walked past this Pemberley Avenue beauty and wondered what it looks like inside, well wonder no more.

It’s got six bedrooms, a sitting room, study, family room, dining room, kitchen/breakfast room, conservatory and more en suites than you can shake a stick at.

And it’s on the market with James Kendall, Bedfordand you can view it on Rightmove here

So, if you’ve got a spare £1,750,000 down the back of your sofa or you’ve just won the EuroMillions, it could be yours.

But – if you’re like the rest us mere mortals – you’ll have to be content with having a mooch at these fabulous pictures. Fill your boots...

Built at the turn of the century and retaining much of the period character, the house has been held in the same family since 1995

1. Sitting room

Here, there’s plenty of storage and a fitted Welsh dresser, alongside granite surfaces, a Franke sink, a range oven, Neff microwave and brand-new Neff dishwasher

2. Kitchen/breakfast room

This room measures 20ft 1in by 14ft 6in

3. Dining room

This room measures 14ft 5in by 12ft 7in

4. Study

