Every wanted to look inside this huge house in Bedford's Pemberley Avenue?

It’s on the market for £1.75 million

Oooh... this house is proper droolworthy, innit?

If – like me – you’ve ever walked past this Pemberley Avenue beauty and wondered what it looks like inside, well wonder no more.

It’s got six bedrooms, a sitting room, study, family room, dining room, kitchen/breakfast room, conservatory and more en suites than you can shake a stick at.

So, if you’ve got a spare £1,750,000 down the back of your sofa or you’ve just won the EuroMillions, it could be yours.

But – if you’re like the rest us mere mortals – you’ll have to be content with having a mooch at these fabulous pictures. Fill your boots...

1 . Sitting room Built at the turn of the century and retaining much of the period character, the house has been held in the same family since 1995 Photo: James Kendall, Bedford Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen/breakfast room Here, there’s plenty of storage and a fitted Welsh dresser, alongside granite surfaces, a Franke sink, a range oven, Neff microwave and brand-new Neff dishwasher Photo: James Kendall, Bedford Photo Sales

3 . Dining room This room measures 20ft 1in by 14ft 6in Photo: James Kendall, Bedford Photo Sales

4 . Study This room measures 14ft 5in by 12ft 7in Photo: James Kendall, Bedford Photo Sales