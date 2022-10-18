Ever wondered what this house looks like inside as you walk to Bedford's North Wing hospital?

If you’re like me, you probably walk by this beauty a lot.

On your way to give a blood sample or to get some physio at Gilbert Hitchcock House perhaps, you may have had a nosey at this house in Kimbolton Road.

OK, it’s waaaaay out of most of our price range – but that doesn’t stop us having a look around, does it?

The refurbished Victorian house includes five bedrooms (two of which have en suites), three reception rooms, a mahoosive kitchen/dining/family room and off-street parking.

Let’s eyeball this beauty...

1. Warm welcome The entrance hall has exposed wooden floorboards and the property itself boasts 4,104 sq ft of versatile accommodation

2. Kitchen The dual aspect kitchen/dining/family room has been recently refurbished and is fitted in a range of cream-fronted Shaker-style units. Integrated appliances include a Rangemaster cooker with an extractor over, an American style fridge/freezer and a dishwasher. Part glazed doors lead to the garden

3. Dining/family room The kitchen/dining/family room measures 33ft 9in by 14ft 6in

4. Games room At the back of the house is this room which you could use as a games room. It measures 23ft 1in by 14ft 10in and overlooks the garden