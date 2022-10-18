Ever wondered what this house looks like inside as you walk to Bedford's North Wing hospital?
It’s a gorgeous Victorian refurb
If you’re like me, you probably walk by this beauty a lot.
On your way to give a blood sample or to get some physio at Gilbert Hitchcock House perhaps, you may have had a nosey at this house in Kimbolton Road.
Well, it’s now on the market with Michael Graham, Bedford, priced £920,000 – and can be viewed here on Rightmove
OK, it’s waaaaay out of most of our price range – but that doesn’t stop us having a look around, does it?
The refurbished Victorian house includes five bedrooms (two of which have en suites), three reception rooms, a mahoosive kitchen/dining/family room and off-street parking.
Let’s eyeball this beauty...