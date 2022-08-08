This 5-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of haart, Bedford)

Ever wondered what these houses look like inside as you walk to Bedford train station?

It’s got loads of space too

By Clare Turner
Monday, 8th August 2022, 5:25 pm

You must know the feeling. You’re walking to the train station, snooping at the houses.

As you make your way along Bromham Road, you stumble across this beauty.

Ever wondered what it looks like inside?

Well, wonder no more as this Grade II listed, stone-built house is on the market.

Haart, Bedford are selling it with offers over £600,000 – it’s listed here on Rightmove

There’s five bedrooms, open-plan kitchen and dining room, oodles of parking space, and a conservatory – there’s even a versatile office/annex space, laid out over two floors.

Let’s have a dekko ...

1. Entrance hall

The welcoming hall has French doors to the garden as well as a door to the inner hall

Photo: haart, Bedford

Photo Sales

2. Kitchen

The kitchen is open plan to the dining room and is well appointed with a range of wall and base units offering ample storage

Photo: haart, Bedford

Photo Sales

3. Dining room

The dining room is open plan to the kitchen and would make a fantastic space for families or people who love to entertain

Photo: haart, Bedford

Photo Sales

4. Family room

This room measures 10ft by 11ft 9in

Photo: haart, Bedford

Photo Sales
BedfordGrade II
Next Page
Page 1 of 3