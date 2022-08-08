Ever wondered what these houses look like inside as you walk to Bedford train station?

You must know the feeling. You’re walking to the train station, snooping at the houses.
As you make your way along Bromham Road, you stumble across this beauty.
Ever wondered what it looks like inside?
Well, wonder no more as this Grade II listed, stone-built house is on the market.
Haart, Bedford are selling it with offers over £600,000 – it’s listed here on Rightmove
There’s five bedrooms, open-plan kitchen and dining room, oodles of parking space, and a conservatory – there’s even a versatile office/annex space, laid out over two floors.
Let’s have a dekko ...
