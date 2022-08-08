Ever wondered what these houses look like inside as you walk to Bedford train station?

You must know the feeling. You’re walking to the train station, snooping at the houses.

As you make your way along Bromham Road, you stumble across this beauty.

Ever wondered what it looks like inside?

Well, wonder no more as this Grade II listed, stone-built house is on the market.

Haart, Bedford are selling it with offers over £600,000 – it’s listed here on Rightmove

There’s five bedrooms, open-plan kitchen and dining room, oodles of parking space, and a conservatory – there’s even a versatile office/annex space, laid out over two floors.

Let’s have a dekko ...

Entrance hall The welcoming hall has French doors to the garden as well as a door to the inner hall

Kitchen The kitchen is open plan to the dining room and is well appointed with a range of wall and base units offering ample storage

Dining room The dining room is open plan to the kitchen and would make a fantastic space for families or people who love to entertain

Family room This room measures 10ft by 11ft 9in