Ever wanted to take a peek around this house as you walk to Bedford train station?

Even though it’s set well back from the road, The White House always catches my eye as my mind wonders walking down Bromham Road.
It’s a bona fide 19th century townhouse – built by Phineas (great name) Williams in 1845 – and the number of owners has been in single figures.
It’s just come on the market, priced £975,000 being sold through Artistry Property Agents – you can view the full listing here
But what does it look like inside?
Well, this behemoth of a house boasts five bedrooms within its four storeys. The main bedroom has an en suite plus walk-in wardrobe as you might expect from something of this calibre.
The kitchen even has a dumbwaiter and the garden/breakfast room is a delight. There’s also a separate workshop and studio.
Let’s face it, this White House is much more tasteful than the other one over the pond.