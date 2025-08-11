This 5-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Artistry Property Agents)placeholder image
This 5-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Artistry Property Agents)

Ever wanted to take a peek around this house as you walk to Bedford train station?

By Clare Turner
Published 11th Aug 2025, 17:15 BST
If you’re like me, you probably walk past this beauty a lot on your way to catch a train.

Even though it’s set well back from the road, The White House always catches my eye as my mind wonders walking down Bromham Road.

It’s a bona fide 19th century townhouse – built by Phineas (great name) Williams in 1845 – and the number of owners has been in single figures.

It’s just come on the market, priced £975,000 being sold through Artistry Property Agents – you can view the full listing here

But what does it look like inside?

Well, this behemoth of a house boasts five bedrooms within its four storeys. The main bedroom has an en suite plus walk-in wardrobe as you might expect from something of this calibre.

The kitchen even has a dumbwaiter and the garden/breakfast room is a delight. There’s also a separate workshop and studio.

Let’s face it, this White House is much more tasteful than the other one over the pond.

Just look at those shutters ...

1. Sitting room

Just look at those shutters ... Photo: Artistry Property Agents

This room is so fancy, there's even a harp

2. Dining room

This room is so fancy, there's even a harp Photo: Artistry Property Agents

A sizeable kitchen, with limestone-flooring, a marble-topped island and dumbwaiter

3. Kitchen

A sizeable kitchen, with limestone-flooring, a marble-topped island and dumbwaiter Photo: Artistry Property Agents

A light-filled room, which looks out to steps adorned with colourful pot plants leading up to the terrace

4. Garden/breakfast room

A light-filled room, which looks out to steps adorned with colourful pot plants leading up to the terrace Photo: Artistry Property Agents

