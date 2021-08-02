Enjoy some peace and quiet in this impressive detached home in Bedfordshire village
4-bed house is on the market for £925,000
This impressive executive detached family home is located in the quiet cul-de-sac of Ison Close, in Biddenham.
It is on the market listed here on Zoopla with Goodacres Residential at £925,000.
The freehold four-bedroom property boasts a large dual-aspect lounge, as well as a dining room, kitchen/breakfast room and a garden room.
There is also a gated entrance via cast iron gates as well as a double garage plus driveway for numerous vehicles.
Above the double garage, there is potential for a self-contained annexe.
Upstairs, there are four bedrooms and a bathroom. The master bedroom boasts an en suite.
The house is also walking distance to the train station.