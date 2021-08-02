This 4-bed house is our Property of the Week

Enjoy some peace and quiet in this impressive detached home in Bedfordshire village

4-bed house is on the market for £925,000

By Clare Turner
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 1:56 pm
Updated Monday, 2nd August 2021, 1:58 pm

This impressive executive detached family home is located in the quiet cul-de-sac of Ison Close, in Biddenham.

It is on the market listed here on Zoopla with Goodacres Residential at £925,000.

The freehold four-bedroom property boasts a large dual-aspect lounge, as well as a dining room, kitchen/breakfast room and a garden room.

There is also a gated entrance via cast iron gates as well as a double garage plus driveway for numerous vehicles.

Above the double garage, there is potential for a self-contained annexe.

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms and a bathroom. The master bedroom boasts an en suite.

The house is also walking distance to the train station.

1.

The entrance hall with a downstairs toilet off to the left

2.

The large dual-aspect lounge

3.

The kitchen/breakfast room which leads to the garden room

4.

The dining room

