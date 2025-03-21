Eco lodge retreat and venue near Bedford goes on market for nearly half a MILLION pounds

An environmentally-sustainable unique eco lodge retreat and event venue is up for sale

Clophill Eco Lodges is set within a secluded woodland copse and features five individually-styled eco lodges.

They operate for private hire, alongside a suite of flexible function spaces including The Nest and The Hive, and lounge/dining spaces with fully-fitted kitchens.

The lodges – being sold by Christie & Co – were established by Clophill Heritage Trust in 2013 to support the surrounding area and inspire a love for the great outdoors.

Clophill Eco Lodges exterior and interior, and bottom right, St Mary's Old Church

Clophill Eco Lodges is already a popular venue for workshops, classes, yoga retreats, conferences, corporate away days, family gatherings and weddings, providing a peaceful and eco-friendly venue immersed in nature. Clophill Heritage Trust also runs education camps for children at the site, engaging local school pupils with nature, wildlife and practical skills.

Ali Bradbury, of Clophill Heritage Trust, said: “As a charitable trust, we have achieved our objective which was to create a sustainable asset that contributed to the preservation of the adjacent Scheduled Ancient Monument that is St Mary’s Old Church. As volunteer trustees we now need to pass the lodges into the hands of an operator who has the skills and drive to continue running this concern.

"We appointed Christie & Co because they know the area well, having dealt with the local Co-op and petrol station, plus we know they have access to multiple buyer types that might include hoteliers, publicans or event organisers.”

Markus Grun, leisure agent at Christie & Co who is managing the sale, said: “Clophill Eco Lodges is a very special part of Clophill village, and this sale provides a unique opportunity for someone to become part of the community and take the business to new heights.”

Clophill Eco Lodges is being marketed with an asking price of £495,000 for the freehold interest.

