Dunster House unveils thermal shutters – the smart way to keep cool

Dunster House has introduced Thermal Shutters

As the UK faces sweltering summers and skyrocketing energy bills, Dunster House, through its Windows and Doors brand, have launched a new product: Thermal Shutters.

Designed for all seasons, these shutters keep your house cool in the heat and cosy in the chill, offering a smart answer to Britain’s changing climate.

The past few years have shown that extreme weather isn’t just something that happens “elsewhere”. In 2022, the UK recorded its hottest year ever, with temperatures breaking 40°C for the first time. But it’s not a one-off. According to the Met Office, four out of five of the UK’s hottest summers have occurred since 2000, and average summer temperatures could soar by up to 5°C before 2070.

As the BBC has reported, last summer’s record heat caused more than 3,000 excess deaths and more than 20% of UK households now experience dangerous overheating in the summer. The Met Office projects that the need for passive cooling and energy-efficient upgrades like thermal shutters will only grow as our climate continues to shift.

Thermal shutters are intended as a multi-season solution. Developed by Dunster House using insulated panels, these shutters create a physical barrier against both summer heat and winter cold.

According to the British Blind and Shutter Association (BBSA), internal shading systems like thermal shutters can slash indoor temperatures by up to 13°C during a heatwave, simply by blocking and reflecting the sun’s rays. In the colder months, they act like a thermal blanket, trapping warmth inside and slashing heat loss by up to 35% on double-glazed windows.

Dunster House’s thermal shutters are designed to fit within any design of home and can be fitted easily as a DIY project.

The owner of Dunster House Christopher Murphy, MBE, said: “The dangers of death from heat are only increasing as the climate warms up, that’s why we felt it was so important we came up with a solution that didn’t require more energy and compound the problem further.

“We hope this innovation inspires others to think of low energy ways to keep a house cool.”

You can read more about the benefits of Thermal Shutters on the Dunster House Blog.

Dunster House is a UK-based company specialising in the design, manufacture, and supply of high-quality garden buildings and outdoor structures. Their product range includes log cabins, summerhouses, climbing frames, sheds, gazebos, and other timber garden products.

They also produce uPVC windows and doors as well as innovative sanitation products that have been designed for NGOs for disaster situations. Established in 1994, the company is known for its commitment to innovation, durability, and sustainability in its manufacturing processes.

Dunster House operates multiple factories and distribution centres across England and Scotland, ensuring control over the quality and design of its products. The company also emphasises job creation and workforce development, often engaging in employment initiatives such as the Sector-based Work Academy Programme (SWAP) to provide opportunities for job seekers.

For more details, you can visit their official website: dunsterhouse.co.uk.

The above article is a paid for advertising feature.