DJ Spoony’s house in the heart of Bedford goes on the market … & it’s well lush

My eternal search for the perfect house is over, I swear down. DJ Spoony’s has just gone on the market and it’s a bona fide beaut.
Anyone who is a fan of the BBC Radio 2 DJ and follows his Instagram account – Inside Spoony’s House – will no doubt have been in awe as the building went from tired B&B to a stunning family home.
It’s certainly been a labour of love since July 2021 – and even boasts a blue plaque of another radio star, Kenneth Western.
This six bed, six bath townhouse in De Pary’s Avenue has even been a location house for filming and photography but it’s now up for sale with the princely price tag of £2,750,000.
The house is on the market with Fitzjohn Estates, Bedford – and you can view the full listing here
Highlights for me have got to be the mega library, the exposed brickwork, the dramatic kitchen/dining/reception room … oh hell, all of it.
