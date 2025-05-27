This 6-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Fitzjohn Estates, Bedford)This 6-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Fitzjohn Estates, Bedford)
DJ Spoony’s house in the heart of Bedford goes on the market … & it’s well lush

By Clare Turner
Published 27th May 2025, 17:00 BST
Updated 27th May 2025, 17:26 BST
Stick a fork in me, I am done.

My eternal search for the perfect house is over, I swear down. DJ Spoony’s has just gone on the market and it’s a bona fide beaut.

Anyone who is a fan of the BBC Radio 2 DJ and follows his Instagram account – Inside Spoony’s House – will no doubt have been in awe as the building went from tired B&B to a stunning family home.

It’s certainly been a labour of love since July 2021 – and even boasts a blue plaque of another radio star, Kenneth Western.

This six bed, six bath townhouse in De Pary’s Avenue has even been a location house for filming and photography but it’s now up for sale with the princely price tag of £2,750,000.

The house is on the market with Fitzjohn Estates, Bedfordand you can view the full listing here

Highlights for me have got to be the mega library, the exposed brickwork, the dramatic kitchen/dining/reception room … oh hell, all of it.

The kitchen, dining and living spaces have been combined to dramatic effect and at the heart is a bespoke kitchen by Design Space London

1. Kitchen

The kitchen, dining and living spaces have been combined to dramatic effect and at the heart is a bespoke kitchen by Design Space London Photo: Fitzjohn Estates, Bedford

Just get a load of that floor-to-ceiling exposed brick chimney breast

2. Sitting room

Just get a load of that floor-to-ceiling exposed brick chimney breast Photo: Fitzjohn Estates, Bedford

The chimney breast, which houses a dual-aspect log burner, extends through a double-height ceiling

3. Sitting room

The chimney breast, which houses a dual-aspect log burner, extends through a double-height ceiling Photo: Fitzjohn Estates, Bedford

A striking and atmospheric space designed for quiet retreat or focused work

4. Library

A striking and atmospheric space designed for quiet retreat or focused work Photo: Fitzjohn Estates, Bedford

