Developer returns to growing community in Bedford's Great Denham

David Wilson Homes is set to return to its vibrant Great Denham Park development with the launch of a new phase of properties.

Following the success of previous phases, a new release of one to four bedroom homes is soon to launch at the popular development with many of the properties overlooking green open space.

The development will bring a range of different styles of homes to suit a variety of buyers including first time buyers, growing families, and working professionals.

DWSM - A typical street scene at Great Denham Park

Since Great Denham’s conception, David Wilson Homes has contributed nearly £40 million to the local area, which includes funding towards shops, pubs, a hotel, a retirement home, sports pitches, a pavilion building and a community hall.

Situated on the rural edge of Bedford, Great Denham Park offers residents both town and country living, with picturesque surroundings and excellent commuter links to take advantage of.

With many people choosing to have a better work-life balance by adopting a hybrid style of working, Great Denham Park offers commuters direct links as well as peace and tranquility at home. The development’s position means it is just over three miles away from Bedford Train Station, where residents can reach London St Pancras in less than an hour.

Jason Hearn, sales director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “We are really excited to be returning to Great Denham Park. The development has been immensely popular and the community is really flourishing.

DWSM - A row of homes at Great Denham Park

“We are excited to see continued success with the new phase of homes and look forward to seeing more homebuyers find their dream property at the development.”