Demolition begins as part of regeneration project in Ampthill

By Sam Morris
Contributor
Published 27th Aug 2025, 14:06 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2025, 09:44 BST
Demolition work begins on the former Katherine's Gardens site in Ampthill.placeholder image
Demolition work begins on the former Katherine's Gardens site in Ampthill.
Demolition work has started as part of work to build 39 affordable homes in a Bedfordshire town.

Leading housing provider Amplius is demolishing and redeveloping Katherine’s House, the site of its former office, and Katherine’s Gardens, an independent living scheme in Ampthill.

Most Popular

In their place, 39 one and two-bedroom homes for people over 55 will be built on the site.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Work is now underway to demolish the old buildings before construction work can begin later this year.

Demolition work begins on the former Katherine's Gardens site in Ampthill.placeholder image
Demolition work begins on the former Katherine's Gardens site in Ampthill.

Dave Lakin, Director of Development and Sales at Amplius, said: “By regenerating our old office site, we’re providing much-needed affordable housing in Ampthill for the over 55s.

“This approach to redevelopment allows us to build new homes in the heart of an existing community with a wide range of established services on the doorstep.

“While lots of us have many amazing memories of working in our office here, it’s time for it to make way for these new homes and for more new memories to be made. We believe the finished development will prove to be very popular with its target customer base.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“At Amplius, we’re doing our bit to tackle the housing crisis and we’re aiming to build 1,000 new homes each year.

Demolition work begins on the former Katherine's Gardens site in Ampthill.placeholder image
Demolition work begins on the former Katherine's Gardens site in Ampthill.

“This redevelopment of Katherine’s Gardens will contribute towards this target, while creating a lovely new community for local people who need access to affordable housing.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the demolition and construction progress and eventually welcoming our new customers to their homes.”

The homes on the site will be made available for social rent and Shared Ownership and are being funded in part through Homes England strategic partnership funding.

Related topics:WorkAmpthillGardens
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice