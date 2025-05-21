Dandara welcomes buyers to tour its exclusive development in Bedfordshire

Bedfordshire is set to see larger investments over the next five years, including the recently announced multi-billion-pound deal on a new Universal theme park in Bedford, representing a major vote of confidence in the UK economy*.

With interest in the wider Bedfordshire region driving demand for new homes, independent housebuilder Dandara recently hosted an ‘Open House Weekend’ to invite potential buyers to its The Willows development in Willington for an exclusive tour of the homes.

Prospective buyers had the opportunity to view the full range of house types currently available at the site and were able to speak with the sales team about the current incentives available.

Nestled in the charming village of Willington, Dandara’s The Willows is now over 60% sold and features a collection of three-, four- and five-bedroom homes, designed with modern living in mind. From first time buyers to second steppers and downsizers, Dandara’s Open House Weekend offered something for everyone, especially for those commuting into London due to the development’s convenient location only 50 minutes from London St Pancras via train.

The Willows - Dressing Room

Dandara is currently offering incentives on select properties at The Willows, including Stamp Duty Contribution and Tailor Made Packages. Dandara’s knowledgeable sales team was on hand to offer support and advice about the incentives available, as well as answer any questions buyers had.

Rachel Lindop, Head of Sales at Dandara Northern Home Counties, commented: “This was a brilliant opportunity for interested buyers to explore the full variety of homes that we have on offer, ask questions and get a real sense of the vibrant community here in Willington. Bedfordshire has a range of fantastic amenities nearby and outdoor space, including travel links, making it a great commuter area for those working in London. The Willows is suitable for a range of buyers, including couples looking to start a family in the future or families hoping to find their forever home, as the house types offer family-orientated living with spacious layouts and garden spaces.

“We have had a high volume of interest in this development, so I would highly recommend those interested in the homes to get in touch with the Dandara sales team to discuss the options available to them.”

Just a 15-minute drive from The Willows is the bustling market town of Bedford, offering views of the scenic River Great Ouse, a number of chain stores and retail outlets, boutiques, pubs, cafes and restaurants. For those looking to enjoy the countryside, The National Trust’s Willington Dovecote and Stables and Priory Country Park, which has more than 300 acres of lakes, grasslands and woods to explore, are both nearby.

The Willows - Children's Room

Families with younger children have a variety of schooling options within easy reach, with Willingtots Pre-School and Sheerhatch Primary School both in the heart of Willington. Those with teenagers will find a good selection of secondary schools in Bedford close by.

For those travelling north or south by car the A1 and M1 are nearby or those looking to travel via train can access London St Pancras in 50 minutes from Sandy train station.

Currently available is a selection of three- four- and five-bedrooms homes at The Willows. Prices start from £395,000 for a three-bedroom semi-detached home.

For more information about the homes available at The Willows, please visit www.dandara.com//the-willows or call 01908 891 664.

The Willows - Kitchen

*https://www.gov.uk/government/news/multi-billion-pound-investment-secured-as-universal-theme-park-and-resort-set-to-be-built-in-bedford-bringing-thousands-of-jobs#:~:text=A%20multi%2Dbillion%2Dpound%20investment,the%20UK%20and%20the%20US