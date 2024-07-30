Dandara offers best of village life with launch of new Willington development
and live on Freeview channel 276
The exclusive development is comprised of a collection of 35 private family homes. The three, four and five-bedroom properties include open-plan living, private gardens, Symphony kitchen units with integrated appliances and electric vehicle charging ports. The homes also feature brick detailing and enhancements that reflect the area’s natural colouring and materials, helping the properties blend seamlessly with the surrounding area.
Located on acres of historic farmland, The Willows is found in a picturesque rural area surrounded by open countryside. The site includes a large existing woodland area that has been retained, as well as a LEAP play area.
Homes at The Willows will be available through Dandara’s Part Exchange or Moving Made Easy schemes, which help buyers sell their current home and may even contribute up to £5,000 in estate agent fees.
Rachel Lindop, Head of Sales at Dandara Northern Home Counties, commented: “It is so exciting to be launching this fantastic collection of beautiful homes, ideal for families and anyone looking for their own slice of country living.
“We are proud to have built these homes to be Part L compliant, meeting exacting standards of energy efficiency and carbon emissions. The homes at The Willows are the perfect blend of rustic charm with cutting edge, environmentally friendly building practices, and we are confident that buyers will love them.”
The Willows is found on the outskirts of Willington, a charming historic village in the Bedfordshire countryside. Willington offers a pub, salon, garden centre, post office and several restaurants and shops, as well as a preschool and primary school. The National Trust’s Willington Dovecote and Stables is also nearby, and Priory County Park includes over 300 acres of woods and grasslands.
The town of Bedford is just 5 miles away, featuring independent and chain retailers at Harpur Shopping Centre, a Vue Cinema, grocery stores, a secondary school and a wealth of dining options.
The Willows is also close to several transport links, making it a perfect option for commuters. Central London is around 90 minutes away via the A1 or the M1, and the nearby Sandy train station offers regular services to London St Pancras in around 50 minutes.
If you’d like to visit The Willows, the team will be taking appointments from Dandara’s nearby Saxon Park development in Biddenham. For more information about The Willows and the homes available, visit www.dandara.com/the-willows or call 01908 891 664.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.