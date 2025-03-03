Dandara launches new contemporary show home in Bedfordshire

Independent housebuilder, Dandara, has launched a new show home at its latest development, The Willows in Willington. Prospective movers have the chance to look around the new show home and see what life in the picturesque village has to offer.

The exclusive development of 35 private homes, which launched from plan in July 2024, is appealing to a range of buyers, including families and couples. The Willows currently comprises three- and four-bedroom homes with five-bedroom homes coming in Summer 2025.

The new show home is designed internally with family living in mind, demonstrating the proposed lifestyle at The Willows. Designed by interior design agency, Abode, The Chartwell house type showcases contemporary designs, incorporating dark and neutral tones throughout with feature wallpaper, utilising countryside aspects of green and brown designs in the bedrooms, a nod to its rural surroundings on the doorstep.

The functional design of the downstairs layout is ideal for family living and incorporates deep rich shades enveloping the space with contrasting softened, warmer fabrics for the furniture. The rooms feature soft lighting, with brass and black lamps and ceiling lights casting a warm glow, and layered textures amongst the curtains and rugs with warm and dark tones combined, contrasting nicely with the darker walls.

Joanne Davies-Jones, Interior Designer at Abode, commented: “We wanted to bring a focus on countryside family living into The Chartwell house at The Willows. The modern design throughout gives the house an open and airy feel, which is great for making rooms feel spacious. Not only do the colours bring a countryside style to the house, but we have also incorporated indoor plants to further enhance this theme which helps boost a sense of eco-friendly living too. The home has a warm aura throughout, with the help of soft lighting and furnishings which contrast well to the darker features that are highlighted within the home.”

Rachel Lindop, Head of Sales at Dandara Northern Home Counties, added: “The Willows is set in the scenic countryside and makes for a great place to raise a family, just outside of Bedford but within a stones’ throw away from well-needed amenities such as shops and transport links. Our new show home is beautifully designed for spacious living offering lots of room for families or friendly gatherings. It is now open for buyers to view and experience the high-quality homes on offer, and the wider development is open to explore too.”

Just a 15-minute drive from The Willows is the bustling market town of Bedford, offering views of the scenic River Great Ouse, a number of chain stores and retail outlets, boutiques, pubs cafes and restaurants. Countryside lovers and families will find several things available to enjoy, including The National Trust’s Willington Dovecote and Stables and Priory Country Park which has more than 300 acres of lakes, grasslands and woods to explore.

Families with younger children have a variety of schooling options within easy reach, with Willingtots Pre-School and Sheerhatch Primary School both in the heart of Willington. Those with teenagers will find a good selection of secondary schools in Bedford close by.

For commuters, Central London is just over a 90-minute drive away via the A1 or M1 motorway, or for those looking to travel via train can access London St Pancras in 50 minutes from Sandy train station.

Currently available is a selection of three- and four-bedrooms homes at The Willows, with five bedroom homes coming soon. Prices start from £400,000 for a three-bedroom home with deposit contribution available.